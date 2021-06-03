The Northwest Nighthawk home school track program is young and small, but can produce big point totals with so many placing near the top.
The team that has 10 boys and seven girls with only one senior total had two recent meets getting ready for the upcoming Section 5A meet at St. John’s University.
Last week the Nighthawks competed in a meet at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
Notable performances included the boys 4x800 relay of Jeremiah Gavin, Will Hutchinson, Joe Winters and Luke Swanson make the state coaches association honor roll by.
Luke Swanson set a team record in winning the 800, making state honor roll standard. The junior is now on the state honor roll for four events.
Gavin also made the honor roll in the 800 and is second all-time for the program.
Mark Swanson, an eighth-grader, won the 1600m was a personal best time.
Anna Linebaugh placed third in the 100 with a person best time that is No. 2 all-time. Amanda Calcamuggio won the 400 with a personal best time.
“It was a great day and really gave us confidence as we head into the championship meets of subsections, sections and hopefully beyond to state,” said coach Kirk Swanson.
The section True Team meet was at Mound Westonka May 19.
Winters won the 200 with a new team record. Luke Swanson won the 800 in team record time with Gavin third.
Mark Swanson placed first in the 3200 with Sabastian Michael third.
The boys 4x400 relay was first with Joe Winters, Alec Dima, Luke Swanson and Gavin.
Siena Michael first in girls 800. Anna Linebaugh took second in the 200 and fourth in the 800.
In the 1600, Siena Michael placed fourth and Ghloe Genda was third in 300 hurdles.
Grant Becker, the lone senior, was third in the discus throw and fourth in shot put.
“Our quality workouts are starting to pay off and we are really looking forward to the section meets,” added Swanson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.