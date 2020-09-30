By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
The Northwest Nighthawks boys home school cross country team is low in numbers but high in meet finishers.
Another successful meet as we competed at Milaca last week in a meet that included Mora. The Nighthawks dominated the boys varsity meet despite having just nine runners total for varsity and junior varsity.
“Having so few competitors requires a lot more mental toughness than running in larger meets,” said coach Jennifer Swanson. “We continue to talk about and work on that. We believe this will make us even stronger in future seasons.”
The boys won the tri-meet by having the top five of six finishers for the second straight week.
Junior captain Luke Swanson led with another first-place finish. He was followed by junior captain Sebastian Michael (2), eighth-grader Mark Swanson (3), junior Joe Winters (5) and sophomore Will Hutchinson (6).
Personal records were earned by Mark Swanson, Winters, Josh Prigge and junior Matt Westrich. Eighth-grader Charlie Gundale won the junior high race.
Sophomore Amanda Calcamuggio was the first varsity girl from the Nighthawks to cross the finish line, taking third place overall. The girls finished second, edging Milaca by one point.
Maria Jose Plotts placed sixth and Lily Winters seventh. Grace Hutchinson set a personal record when placing 11th. Seventh-grader Salina Michael won the junior high event, leading the team for the win.
The next meet is at Pierz Thursday, Oct. 1.
