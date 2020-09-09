Home school cross country runners find another gear

A couple cross country runners found another gear for the Northwest Nighthawks area home school girls team in the race last week in Foley.
Sophomore Lily Winters set a personal record of 45 seconds over her best time last year and improved by almost two minutes over the week prior. She placed 11th in the meet, third for the Northwest Nighthawks.
Maria Jose Plotts finished 10th overall, second for the team, improving by 40 seconds over last week’s time.
The team finished third behind Foley and Pierz in the three-team meet. Leading the way was Amanda Calcamuggio in fifth place. Grace Hutchinson was 15th.
The Nighthawk boys placed four in the top six when winning over Foley and Pierz. Luke Swanson was first and Sabastian Michael second. Will Hutchinson placed fourth and Joe Winters sixth. Next came Josh Prigge (12) and Matt Westrich (13).
Both the junior high teams won their meets. Salina Michael was first for the girls and Mark Swanson won the boys event. Several runners had significant time improvements over the previous meet.
“The Foley course was challenging due to a windy day and several switchbacks on the course,” said assistant coach Jennifer Swanson. “But with most of our meets being held on school grounds this season, space is limited and hosts need to be creative.”
The next meet is Sept. 15 at Mora.
