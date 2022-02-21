Hockey: Knights stumble in final week of regular season

STMA’s Caleb Waller watches the puck in front of him.

The Knights lost to Edina and Minnetonka to finish the regular season with a record of 9-16 after a 5-1 start, finishing just 1-10 in the Lake Conference.

STMA hosted Edina Feb. 17 and fell by a score of 5-1. The Knights were not able to create many scoring chances, but they did manage to keep the score close in the opening period. Brady Johnson (Zak Wise, Tyler Hansen) scored to tie the game, bringing the score to 1-1 after one.

It was all Edina after that, however, as the Hornets went on to score four unanswered goals in the next two periods to put the game away.

Austin Dietrich made 41 saves in the loss.

Head coach Jerr Johnson said that penalties were a big reason for the loss and lopsided shot total.

“There was not any flow to that game, and it wasn’t like it was cheap, they just kept calling things both ways,” he said.

Minnetonka

The Knights fell to Minnetonka by a score of 5-1 Feb. 19 to conclude the regular season.

STMA fell behind early in the contest, giving up two goals in the first period. Minnetonka got another one in the second to make it 3-0. The Knights scored their only goal of the contest in the second, and it came from Hansen (Wise, Max Miller).

The score stayed at 3-1 for much of the third period until the Skippers got a pair of empty net goals to make the final score 5-1. Dietrich made 39 saves in defeat.

The Knights faced Buffalo on the road in the first round of the section playoffs Tuesday night, Feb. 22, (weather permitting).

