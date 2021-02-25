The Knights hockey team came from behind to defeat Mahtomedi on Feb. 16 in overtime but got shut out by Edina in the next game on Feb. 18 to finish the week with a record of 3-9 on the season.
Mahtomedi came to town on last Tuesday night and got off to a fast start, scoring twice in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead after one period of play. The Knights responded in the second period as Zach Miller (Karson Raymond, Casy Laylin) scored on the power play to cut the lead in half at 2-1.
Early in the third period, Max Miller (Tyler Jordan, Hayden Huber) scored his first varsity goal, and it was a big one. Miller’s goal tied the game at 2-2 early in the period. Despite multiple chances the rest of the way, neither team could manage another goal and the game went to overtime.
In overtime, both teams had good chances, but it looked like the game would potentially end in a tie until Miller (Laylin, Jacob Rokala) struck again late in the extra period to ensure the game ended with a win.
The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Knights. Austin Dietrich made 26 saves in the win.
Head coach Jerr Johnson was excited for his guys because things did not start off well in the game.
“After the second their attitudes were great and I knew they felt like they could do it,” he said.
EDINA
After the win over Mahtomedi, the Knights hosted Edina, a powerhouse in high school hockey, last Thursday night.
It was not a good night for STMA as Edina scored three goals in the first period, then two in the second period to make it a 5-goal game. Two more goals followed in the third period as the Hornets skated to a 7-0 shutout win.
Edina outshot the Knights 44-12 in the game and dominated every other phase of the contest.
The Knights play at Buffalo Thursday night, Feb. 25. They host Minnetonka on Saturday night, Feb. 27. Both games are at 7 p.m.
