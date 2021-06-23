Maxwell Hammons stood in the discus circle at the Class 2A state track and field championship last weekend, needing one, last good throw. His first three throws, for the senior’s standards, were subpar. In between the throws, Hammons talked with his coach, trying to recreate his regular-season success. “I was thinking, ‘I need to get the confidence back,’” Hammons said.
On his fourth and final throw, Hammons launched the discus the farthest he had thrown all day. 151 feet and two inches. After the other competitors had finished their throws, Hammons knew his result: fifth place and a medalist.
“For him to take fifth place, that met the goal we had going into the year,” head coach John Rundquist said. “You could see the elation and relief he had at being an all-state thrower.”
After not having a season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hammons, who said he thought his junior season would have been a standout campaign, devoted his training in the offseason to make sure his senior year would be like he envisioned his junior one would be. “I put all the work into my senior season,” Hammons said.
And his coach thinks the best is still ahead of him. “There is a whole lot of potential for Max for the years to come,” Rundquist said.
With more experience as upperclassmen also comes the opportunity to be a mentor to younger athletes, something Hammons enjoyed. “The younger kids look up to you,” he said. “I’m just trying to help and be there for them. They want to be great.”
Along with Hammons, the boys 4-by-200 meter relay team competed at state, finishing 12th overall with a time of one minute and 30 seconds. Even though handoffs may not take a long time to execute, they are critically important in shaving off time, and more so in the biggest meets. Rundquist said there were a couple of small mistakes in the handoffs that ended up costing the boys some time but overall was pleased with how they performed. “We are very proud of those boys.”
For the girls, junior Alexa Davis was the lone Oriole in the field, running in the 800 meters and taking 11th with a time of 2:18. Although that time set her new personal record, there was the potential for an even better result. “The first 400 meters she attacked it, more aggressively than planned… in her last 200 meters, she went into survival mode,” Rundquist said. “She really wanted the school record. That will have to wait until next year.”
With a new roster makeup set for the 2022 season, Rundquist is excited for where the program will stand nine months from now. “There are a lot of good things happening, lots of young runners will be ready to fill in,” he said. “After having the 2020 season being cut short, this season brought back the taste of track and field and how competitive and fun it can be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.