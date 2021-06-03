The Hamel Hawks town ball baseball team and Minnesota Independent Wrestling will host an outdoor professional wrestling match in the parking lot of the Hamel Veterans of Foreign Wars, 19020 Hamel Road, Plymouth, from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 5.
The event will feature MIW stars Chadwick Wentworth III, MIW Heavyweight Champion Ryan Cruz, Stonehenge, Downtown Petey Brown and Scott Story. Cost of admission is $20 ($15 for children under 12).
Hamel area scouts will present the Colors during the playing of the National Anthem. Charlie T’s will have kids’ meals available. This is a “family friendly” event. Proceeds will support the Hamel Hawks and the Hamel Youth Athletic Association.
