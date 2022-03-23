For the Osseo girls basketball team, 2021-22 was another season of growth. That was the word of the year for head coach Doug Erlien, who knew this team, filled with lots of young talent, would need time to grow and find their roles.
“As much as coaches want to make it about wins and losses, you have to look a little deeper sometimes,” Erlien said of his bunch who went 7-20 this season, an improvement from last year’s 2-17 mark. “I loved a lot of things we did this year. We were competitive every night and our kids worked hard.”
From being down 30 points against Moorhead and coming back to tie it, or being down 22 to Andover and taking the lead late, Erlien is proud that this team never threw in the towel.
“I really didn’t feel like I needed to coach effort,” he said.
The relentless effort from the team is exemplified by the three seniors: Yinka Abolade, Lex Davis, and Chidera Osouha. “I love our seniors,” Erlien said. “They gave us everything. Every practice, Chidera gave the team all she had. You need players like that who know their role. Lex is selfless and never worries about minutes or the box score. Every time I needed something from Yinka, she was there. She has grown and developed so much. I can’t say enough about them.”
On the court, Erlien knows where the team needs to improve in order to reach their goals next year. They have to get better defensively, secure more rebounds, and find secondary scoring to guard Aalayah Wilson, who led Class 4A with 27.1 points per game and was named All-Conference.
“What Aalayah did this year was phenomenal,” Erlien said. “I think [secondary scoring] needs to happen organically. The girls put pressure on themselves because they see what Aalayah is doing and to help take the pressure off of her. But you can’t wish for a shot to go in.”
However, the team also knows its strengths, which include attacking the rim offensively and getting to the free-throw line. “We have the talent to compete,” Erlien said. “I don’t think we are far away.”
When Maple Grove played Roseville for the Section 5AAAA championship March 10, Erlien texted his assistant coaches with a simple statement. ‘What do we need to do to play in this game next year?’
If you talk to Erlien or the Orioles the goal for next year is crystal clear. “We want to be in the section championship game,” he said. “It’s all about how we get to that Thursday night game [in March]. Everybody wants to cut the nets down. That is the dream. Anything that can happen in the postseason.”
For the girls that are returning to try and accomplish that goal in 2022-23, Erlien hopes that they embrace the work ethic needed to get to their ultimate destination.
“Next year has the potential to be really fun,” Erlien said. “But it’s all about getting better every single day.”
