When the Maple Grove varsity dance team started the season back in the fall, there were no assurances. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the team to operate like every other organization in the country, playing the wait-and-see game.
Two weeks after beginning practices, they were forced to pause the season, not knowing if they would ever return.
“Everything was on the table for us right from the beginning,” co-head coach Stacy Marquardt said. “The scenario planning was endless.”
Added stress and anxiety in the middle of the season was felt among almost every winter sport, but the dance team eventually got up and running again, determined not to waste the gift they had been given.
While the high kick dance team finished in 4th place at the section meet, where only the top three teams advanced to the state tournament, the jazz team moved on to state, looking to build on their third-place finish last year.
And they did, taking home second place in the Class AAA state tournament on March 12, scoring 471 out of a possible 500 points. “We were extremely proud of their performance,” Marquardt said. “It was the icing on the cake.”
Eastview High School won with 477 points, and also took home first place in the Class AAA high kick tournament, repeating as champions in both competitions.
The six seniors on the Crimson team, including senior captains Reese Alexander and Reyna Yardley and junior captain Jordan Nguyen, got to serve as an extension of the coaches for the younger athletes, mentoring them and providing advice during the abnormal season. “The team looked up to all of the seniors,” Marquardt said. “They were able to lead with optimism and by example and earn the trust of the team.”
Through virtual training, to resuming in-person practices, the team has been through more than any one of them could imagine. But by the end of the season, even though there were limited fans in attendance, competing in the state tournament made this year feel slightly more normal.
“We learned to count our blessings where we could,” Marquardt said. “I am so proud of the effort the team put in.”
