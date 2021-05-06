It was a cold, wet, warm and busy week of baseball for Rockford, playing five of its nine total games.
Standing out the most was the two games played against Dassel-Cokato where Rockford lost the first one 1-0 in extra innings and won the second game 19-11.
The week started with an 8-4 loss to Litchfield, followed by a 3-2 victory in the second Litchfield game. The hectic week ended with an 8-2 loss to large school Osseo.
Rockford had the lead in the first Litchfield game going into the sixth inning, but were hindered by three errors. Coach Ryan Sparrman said Ryan Lowe pitched well for four innings. He gave up five hits and three earned runs.
Ben Biorn was 2 for 4 batting, with one hit each provided by Nolan Perry, Carter Edwards and Dillon Lundberg, who drove in two runs.
Perry pitched six strong innings in the 3-2 win over Litchfield, yielding nine hits and one earned run with a 61 percent strike percentage. Mike Nelson closed out the win in relief.
Evan Rootness was 2 for 3 with a double and triple. Perry was 1 for 3 with a triple and Mike Nelson provided a big hit late in the game.
“We only had one error and played our best game of the season,” said Sparrman.
Alex Altmann notched 13 strikeouts when allowing no runs on four hits in the 1-0 loss to Dassel-Cokato. The Rockets were shutout with five hits. He left the game because he was on a pitch count limit.
“The first game at Dassel was a heart breaker,” said Sparrman. “We had guys in scoring position almost every inning but couldn’t get a big hit or we ran ourselves out of the inning with bad base running. We lost on a walk-off error.”
The second Dassel-Cokato game was a slug fest. Max Hudlow and Mike Nelson pitched the win.
“Most of our guys had two or three hits and it was refreshing to see us perform like I know we can,” adds Sparrman. “Evan Rootness did a great job catching both games so we could have some of our back up catchers in different positions.”
Hudlow and Schreckenghaust both drove in four runs on three hits. Collecting two hits each were Biorn, Nelson, Perry and Altmann. Lundberg tripled and drove in three runs.
Lowe and Logan Eisentrager pitched against Class 4A Osseo, a game scheduled to challenge the young players. Rockford jumped out to a 4-0 lead before yielding 10 runs in the fourth. The Rockets scatted four hits.
Rockford is home against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 4 p.m. Friday May 7. Rockford grad and former head baseball coach Tyler Maher makes his return as head coach at HLWW.
The team has a double header at New London-Spicer, 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
