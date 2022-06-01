Golf teams wrap up regular season

Maple Grove’s boys golf squad ended the conference season with yet another victory, this time winning the End of Season conference match at Bunker Hills May 24 with a score of 284, besting Spring Lake Park by six shots.
Junior Jack Schrader led the Crimson and the field with a four-under round of 68, and junior Kagan Kollar shot a three-under 69, good for second overall. Sophomore Gavin Grahek carded an even-par round of 72 and sophomore Ryan Stendahl shot a 75. Junior Blake Forrest carded a 76 and senior Blake Northagen shot an 83.
Osseo finished the match tied for 11th place with a score of 337. Senior Cole Thorsen shot a team-low 74 and was named All-Conference, only the fifth player to earn that accolade for the program in the last 20 years.
Freshman Seth Damsgard carded an 85 and freshman Will Engel and junior Jacob Wills both shot an 89. Senior Jack Betker recorded a 90 and freshman Owen Grismer shot a 92.
On May 25, the Orioles officially ended their regular season by competing in the Brainerd Invitational at Bobby’s Legacy Golf Course. Osseo finished 18th out of 24 schools with a score of 323. Thorsen shot a team-low 72, tied for ninth-best overall. Damsgard carded an 82, Engel shot an 83, and Betker recorded an 86. Grismer shot an 88 and Wills carded a 94.
Girls
Both the Osseo and Maple Grove girls golf teams competed in the conference End of Season match at Bunker Hills Golf Course May 26, with the Crimson taking first place, shooting a score of 320.
The Orioles shot a 407, taking 10th place out of 14 schools. Junior Julia Contreras and sophomore McKenna Hogan both shot a team-low 79 for Maple Grove. Sophomore Mia Morton carded an 80 and seventh-grader Payton Anderson shot an 82. Freshman Carly Hamman recorded an 87 and junior Maria Contreras shot an 88.
Senior Emily Achenbach led Osseo with a round of 97, receiving an All-Conference nod. Senior Rachel Boehme shot a 101, junior Maggie Albers carded a 104, and senior Bridget Fauteck recorded a 105. Freshman Julia Olejar shot a 108 and senior Chloe Lewis carded a 114.
Maple Grove wrapped up their last conference head-to-head match of the season against Anoka May 23 at Cedar Creek Golf Club, beating the Tornadoes 152-194. Sophomore Mia Morton shot a nine-hole score of one-under 35 to lead the Crimson. Junior Skye Sorensen carded a 38, sophomore McKenna Hogan shot a 39, and junior Julia Contreras recorded a 40. Junior Maria Contreras shot a 42 and freshman Carly Hamman carded a 44.
Coming up
The boys and girls Section 5AAA tournament began May 31 and continued June 1 for the boys and June 2 for the girls. The boys will play at Bunker Hills Golf Course and the girls will play at The Links at Northfork.
