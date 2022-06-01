The STMA girls track and field team won the title at the Lake Conference championship meet at Hopkins May 24 while the boys grabbed fourth place.

For the Lady Knights, Gabby Keefer took first place in the 200-meter dash (25.84). Juslene Chea (35-11.50) took first in the triple jump.

Those were the only first place finishes for the Lady Knights, but the team managed enough points to win the Lake Conference by one point over Minnetonka.

The boys’ first place finishes were all in field events. Xavier Peltoma (49-00.00) won the shot-put event, and Max Keefer won the discus throw (143-07).

Next up, Sartell hosts the section meet June 1 at 3 p.m. for prelims and STMA hosts the finals June 4 at 10 a.m.

