Gifford is highest Rockford cross country finisher at a state meet

Rockford ninth-grader Ruby Gifford added to her pile of girls cross country awards this fall after placing 18th to earn All-State honors at the State Class AA meet in Northfield Saturday, Nov. 6.
Along with All-State honors, Gifford was section runner-up, individual Wright County Conference West champion and part of the girls conference championship team. She posted her season and personal best time of 19:30.
The 18th place finish is the highest for a Rockford girl cross country runner. She is the third All-State Rocket runner along with Ava Cusciotta in 2017 and Pam Dickman in 2002. The top 25 finishers earn All-State honors.
“The state meet went better than I expected,” said Gifford. “Thankfully, I had a lot of support from my coaches, family and team. I felt ready and well-prepared to take on the race.”
Gifford had qualified for state last season but the state meet was not conducted due to COVID-19. She continued to train hard all summer.
“I’ve learned that hard work and commitment pay off and get you where you want to be,” said Gifford. “The competition was very tough, but they pushed me to go faster and I am very happy with my finish. I think I can go even faster now and hope our team makes it to state next year together.”
Gifford set a school record for a state meet and was two seconds off the all-time school record for girls.
“Ruby executed her race strategy beautifully, moving up every mile and gaining 23 spots from the first mile to the finish,” said assistant coach Jeff Dickman. “We talked about controlling the adrenaline at the start and how important the second mile is during the difficult portion of the race. Ruby continued to do what she’s done all season, knowing her plan, trusting her training and being a fearless competitor at the end of the race.”
Head coach Jason Hester said “Ruby ran about as flawless a race as we could have asked for. It was really fun to see her pass some girls on the last hill before the finish line and just expand on that lead the last two hundred yards.”
Rockford will send 10 runners to the seven-state Nike Heartland regional cross country meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota Nov. 14.
This will be the first time for Rockford bringing a complete girls team to regionals, while most of the boys will be competing in the Rising Stars race for grades seven to 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.