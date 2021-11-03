Gifford advances to state girls cross country meet

After winning the Wright County Conference West cross country meet, ninth-grader Ruby Gifford from Rockford captured second at the tougher Section 6AA meet to qualify for the state meet Saturday, Nov. 6, in Northfield.
The girls finished fourth out of 11 complete teams. Next came Lauryn Wittnebel (15), Jane West (17), Maggie Thompson (27), Alix Gifford (28), Elizabeth Smith (48) and Emma Sather (49).
The young boys team involving no seniors or junior finished 10th out of 11 teams. Leaders were Tyler Mager (47), Ty Kulavik (51), Tristan Faber (56), Tanner Michlitsch (58), Grady Dawson (60), Rylan Gifford (64) and Colton Braun (72).
Wittnebel, West and Thompson had their best races of the season, helping Rockford lead the team to its highest finish in sections since 2004. Rockford also won its first league title since 2004. Alix Gifford and Sather are the only seniors graduating.
Ruby Gifford also qualified for state last year as an eighth-grader but the state meet did not happen due to COVID-19. She tied for the best finish for a Rockford girl runner at a section meet.
Gifford is the seventh Rockford athlete to qualify for state in consecutive seasons since 1995. The Class 2A girls meet starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.