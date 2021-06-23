With dozens of spectators, parents, and athletes alike circling the 18th green for the final group at the boys state AAA golf championship at Bunker Hills Golf Club on June 16, Josh Galvin let out a victory cry. “C’mon baby!” the Crimson senior shouted after finishing up his two-under-par round, which sealed the second-ever state golf championship for his school.
Galvin, who is committed to playing golf next year at North Dakota State University, was the catalyst for the Crimson during the two-day tournament. He shot a two-under-par 70 in Round 1, followed by senior and University of North Dakota golf commit Lucas Feterl’s two-over-par 74. The team as a whole shot a combined 301 but sat in second place behind Edina’s 298 heading into round two.
“[Round one] was not their day,” head coach John Schetinski said. For a team that had been top-ranked all season, the three-shot deficit didn’t shake their confidence one bit, and they felt confident their best golf was ahead of them.
“We all knew we could shoot under par as a team,” Galvin said. “We trusted in ourselves and our game.”
The overnight break was slate cleaning for the Crimson, who started round two on fire. Edina’s three-shot lead was short-lived, as the loaded Maple Grove roster fired birdie after birdie on the Coon Rapids course. Whenever spectators would refresh the state high school league golf app to check the updated scores, the Hornets and Crimson would move in opposite directions.
Although Galvin, who finished in a tie for fourth-best individually shooting a combined 140, led the team in scoring for the tournament, it was freshman Ryan Stendahl who paced the Crimson on day two, shooting a three-under-par 69. Seniors Will Karkoc and Henry Nelson each shot an even-par 72, Feterl a 75, and senior Weston Guili a 79. By round’s end, Maple Grove had shot a two-day total of 584, 16 strokes better than second-place Edina.
For Galvin and Guili, this feeling of walking off the 18th green as champions wasn’t new. They tasted victory when they were freshmen as a part of the 2018 state champion team, the first in program history. Now, they get to celebrate the pinnacle of high school golf with this group of boys.
“It is definitely awesome to get four more guys their state titles,” Galvin said. “To be part of another team that won state is awesome.”
Out of the six golfers who represented Maple Grove last week, five were seniors. One, Stendahl, was a freshman. Because of the experience on the roster, Schetinski credits the seniors for leading the team through the entire season. “The seniors took the younger kids under their wings so well,” he said. “They brought them into the golf culture at Maple Grove.”
After Galvin made his loud declaration of victory, Nelson leaped towards his teammate for a chest bump. The other teammates soon came around Galvin and embraced each other. Golfers and coaches from every school stopped the champion Crimson on their way to the scorer’s table to congratulate them with a handshake, fist pump, or a hug.
When the crowds had filed out and it was just the Crimson and the course, parents and players took photos and chatted on the 18th green, soaking in every moment of being a champion.
