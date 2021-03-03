As Anna Corona walked into the Maple Grove High School gymnasium, the culture of high school rivalries would tell her she wasn’t welcome.
She wore a black letter jacket with a bright orange letter O in the upper-right hand corner, denoting the Crimson’s main rival, Osseo High School.
But to four members of the Maple Grove girls basketball team, she was not considered a rival, but a friend.
That’s because for the past nine years, Kylie Baranick, Izzy Brant, Sophia Kormann and Jordyn Lamker have played their basketball lives with Corona.
Now they are all seniors, and last Thursday they stepped foot on the same basketball court for the final time.
How it started
The inception of their basketball journeys began in third grade. Even though they went to different elementary schools, they became acquainted with each other while playing travel basketball with the Osseo Maple Grove Basketball Association (OMGBA).
It didn’t take long for the girls to realize that, on the court, their styles of play fit like a glove.
“We were very unselfish,” Lamker said. “None of us were ballhogs.”
“It was so easy to play with each other,” Brant said. “We connected so fast.”
Soon, they developed a routine: Go to school. Take a break at home. Play hoops. It became as cyclical as the sunrise and sunset.
A perk of being on a traveling basketball team are the long weekend trips that occasionally involve the middle schoolers’ version of nirvana: hotels. Even though they played in a traveling tournament almost every weekend, they rarely got to spend a night or two in a hotel. It was a delicacy they seldom tasted.
One tournament in Brainerd they got to stay in a hotel and took advantage of their life of luxury. They spent time at the basketball court, swimming pool, and with each other in their rooms.
However, one of their favorite memories was running around the hallways and knocking on random people’s doors. Even though they were greeted with less-than content guests, time spent away from home was special because of each other.
In eighth grade, they were faced with their first challenge of separation. Corona lived in Osseo High School’s district boundary, and when the other four were playing OMGBA travel basketball, she made the decision to try out for Osseo’s varsity team, which she made.
Although district lines say she was a rival to her Maple Grove friends, they remained by her side.
“We came to all her Osseo games and cheered for her,” Lamker said.
“It was really weird not playing with any of them,” Corona said.
After their eighth grade year, the longtime friends were thrust in the middle of one of the region’s fiercest school rivalries. For a normal varsity basketball game, attendance is average-sized and spectator screaming is modest.
Not for what residents dub “The Border Battle”: Osseo versus Maple Grove.
“It is an incredible environment,” Baranick said.
“It was really fun to be a part of,” Lamker added.
Every time the two schools would play, scouting reports came out. Corona warned her Osseo teammates and coaches of moves the Maple Grove players would pull, and her Crimson friends would do the same.
“You got to stop her drive and the three-point shot,” Lamker would tell her teammates.
‘End of an era’
On Thursday, the seniors entered Maple Grove High School to play each other for the final time in their grade school careers.
“It is the end of an era,” Corona said. “It is kind of weird to be on the court with them one last time, even if we are on opposite sides.”
“The Osseo-Maple Grove rivalry is one of the most unique ones because we grow up playing together,” Kormann said. “It feels like yesterday we were baby fifth graders watching the rivalry.”
Thursday’s game might not have been particularly close (Crimson won 68-17), but years from now, the final scores will pale in comparison to these five seniors’ friendship that will remain long past their days as rivals.
“We’ve always been each other’s biggest fans,” Corona said. “There has never been a moment where we were not there for each other.”
==
Future plans:
Sophia- Playing basketball at St. Olaf
Kylie- Playing basketball at Gustavus
Jordyn- Playing basketball at St. Thomas
Izzy- Attending St. Thomas, not playing basketball
Anna- Attending the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, not playing basketball
