Maple Grove cross country traveled at St. Michael on Oct. 4 for the STMA Invite, where freshmen led the way for both the boys and girls varsity squads.
The varsity girls finished in third place as a team with 94 points, behind St. Michael-Albertville (50), and Wayzata (54). Freshman Jordan Ode led the team with a time of 19:28, finishing sixth overall. Fellow freshman Lexi Hanna took 17th with a time of 20:20, and right behind her was eighth-grader April Watson, finishing 18th in 20:21.
The junior varsity team also took third place (91), behind Wayzata (15) and St. Michael-Albertville (56). Senior Caroline Ringsmuth paced the Crimson with a time of 22:17, good for 10th overall. Freshman Samantha Lenertz finished 26th in 23:17, and senior Amelia Voss came in 32nd with a time of 23:42.
For the girls, seventh-grader Mackenzie Laux finished sixth overall in the middle school 3,000-meter run, leading the Crimson to 3rd place out of four schools.
The varsity boys finished fifth out of 13 schools with 139 points. Wayzata took first with 32 points. Freshman Gannon Farrens led the Crimson with a time of 16:54 in the 5,000-meter run, good for 13th overall. Seniors Cody Kryzer (17:26) and Parker Koland (17:27) each finished 26th and 27th respectively. Junior varsity took second place (81 points) out of 12 schools, just behind Wayzata (19 points).
Junior Sam Hollman led Maple Grove with a time of 18:41, good for 17th overall. Senior Ryan Bottema finished 22nd in 18:51, and junior Nathan Issak came in 28th with a time of 19:03. The Crimson seventh graders finished second out of five schools, led by Lucas Capistrant’s third-place finish in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10 minutes and 57 seconds.
OSSEO
Sophomore Cade Sanvik led the Osseo Orioles boys cross country squad to a 13th overall finish (291 points) in the Chaska Victoria Lions Invitational on Oct. 5 at Gale Woods Farm. Sanvik finished the varsity 5,000-meter run with a time of 16 minutes and 36 minutes, good for fifth overall.
Sophomore Ty Prokop took 62nd overall with a time of 18:29, followed by senior Matt Oujiri in 63rd with a time of 18:30. The varsity boys finished 13th out of 17 schools with 291 points. Stillwater took first place with 96 points.
Junior Colin Vaughn finished 22nd overall in the junior varsity race with a time of 18:57, leading the Orioles to ninth place as a team. Senior Jeff Wachholz took 38th in 19:26, and senior Jeremiah Groff finished 45th in 19:35.
For the girls, sophomore Jules Davis led the varsity girls squad, who finished ninth (227 points) out of 15 schools, with a time of 19 minutes, 44 seconds, good for 14th overall. Senior Alexa Davis finished 18th in 20:08, and junior Maria Hoff took 43rd in 21:43.
Minnetonka finished in first place with 33 points. Junior Samantha Longnecker finished 35th overall in the junior varsity race with a time of 23:43. Junior Carolyn Odens took 45th in 24:10, and junior Kendel Poppe-Boehm finished 48th with a time of 24:19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.