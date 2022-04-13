The 2022 season presents the Osseo softball squad with a fresh start. With a new skipper leading the program in Tarek Morey, the Orioles look to take a roster now with another year of experience and forge a new path of Osseo success.
The Orioles will rely on three key seniors to be their cornerstones: catcher Greta Lindsay, third baseman Kayley Moll and pitcher Lyric Walters. Head coach Morey said he expects their leadership qualities to galvanize the team, along with solidifying their positions offensively and defensively.
“The in-game reps should be helpful for younger girls,” he said. “When you get in longer innings, you need to rely on those seniors.”
Along with Walters, junior pitchers Rachel Evers and Maddie Deal should help provide innings for the staff, and sophomore Megan Wachholz is slated to be the leadoff hitter for the Orioles as well as a staple in the outfield along with junior Tessa Strand.
Throughout the season, Morey calls the lineup situation fluid, with the batting order and fielding positions possibly changing.
Junior Lindsey Varney is expected to get the majority of innings in center field, and junior Tatiana Schack will see the most time at shortstop for Osseo. Junior Julia Wasgatt and sophomore Maya Strommen should also see innings in the infield.
“They are a really tight group,” Morey said.
With a lot of returnees, Morey anticipates the squad being stout defensively, using their experience from last year. “Overall I believe defense is going to be one of our strengths,” he said. “Having that experience is huge.”
Last year, the Orioles finished 4-15 in a COVID-condensed season, and Morey and the Orioles are focused on making an improvement in the standings, turning that handful of close losses in 2021 into wins in 2022.
“[The team] is bringing a winning mindset and attitude,” Morey said. “They have definitely set the bar at a high spot this season. I told them, ‘We’re not going below that now.’ They are ready for the challenges. We plan to improve every day.”
Coming up
The Orioles host Rogers April 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the home opener.
