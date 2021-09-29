After being postponed due to thunderstorms in August, Maple Grove’s boys soccer crosstown match against Osseo was scheduled for Sept. 16, but was again postponed due to lightning and surrounding storms. So for the second time, it was rescheduled to Sept. 20, where even with light rain and brisk temperature, the match went on. While it looked like Osseo might provide a surprise test for the Crimson, Maple Grove showed their prowess in the second half and won 4-1.
In the early stages, it looked as if the second-ranked Crimson would be in for a battle. Before fans could even settle in with their blankets and heavy coats on the bleachers, the Orioles got a penalty kick goal from (name) to make it 1-0. But soon after, Maple Grove struck back. Senior defender and captain Teddy Miller fired in a tying goal, and then junior forward Carter Sheard scored to make it 2-1 Crimson.
Even though the Orioles couldn’t recapture the lead by halftime, coaches from the bench came out onto the field at the end of the first half to pump up the boys, congratulating them for the fight they put in against one of the state’s best teams.
And the intensity continued into the second half. Osseo held tough against Maple Grove, limiting scoring chances for the dynamic Crimson offense. However, the Orioles learned you can’t keep a great team down for too long before they break through. With 10 minutes left in the match, junior captain and leading goal scorer Chris Frantz scored off a rebound from junior Aaron Badillo’s shot off the post, making it 3-1. Then five minutes later, Badillo sliced and diced his way through the Orioles defense and redeemed his near-goal with a legitimate goal to provide the icing on the cake on a 4-1 victory.
ANOKA
Since the rescheduled date was played on an abnormal day of the week for the soccer schedule, Maple Grove traveled to Anoka (1-6-1) the next day to face the Tornadoes. Led by a hat-trick of goals from Frantz, the Crimson trounced Anoka 7-1 to move to 8-0-0. Sheard opened the scoring in the first half, followed by two goals from Badillo and one from Frantz to take a commanding 4-0 lead into halftime. Frantz continued his hot streak of goal scoring with two more in the second half to record his third hat trick of the season. Senior Jordan Ross fired the last goal of the evening to secure a 7-1 victory.
ARMSTRONG
Two days later, on Sept. 23, it was deja vu for Maple Grove. They played host to Armstrong (3-3-0) and everything that happened against Anoka seemed to replicate itself versus the Falcons, including the final score of a 7-1 Crimson win. While Armstrong grabbed a 1-0 lead out of the gates, Maple Grove, like they have had all season long, responded, and in a big way. Badillo equalized the score 1-1, and Sheard added one more to make it 2-1 Crimson at intermission. Then in the final 40 minutes, the dam opened. Sheard tallied his second goal of the night to restart the scoring, followed by three goals from Frantz, to record his fourth hat-trick of the season, and one more by Ross to seal a 7-1 victory.
STMA
The four-game weekly slate ended on Saturday with a trip up Interstate 94 to St. Michael-Albertville, where the Crimson improved to 10-0-0 with an 8-1 victory. Like their match against Armstrong, Maple Grove led 2-1 at halftime, but broke it open in the second half, scoring six unanswered goals. For the third straight match, Frantz continued his scoring tear, tallying a hat-trick of goals, good for second-most in the state (20). Ross added two goals of his own and two more assists, which pushed his season total up to 12 dimes, tied for third-most in the state. Sheard, senior Damon Humphrey, and sophomore Devon O’Callaghan scored one goal apiece.
While the team is thrilled with their start to the season, they know the second comfortability sets in, some team could come up and beat them. “Any given night, anyone can beat the top teams,” co-Head Coach Justin Turner said. “I don’t think we are good enough to just show up and go through the motions.”
Recently, the goal differential has been cavernous between Maple Grove and their opponents, but they have had tests to remind them of how stiff the competition can be, notably one-goal wins over Champlin Park (3-2) and Park Center (4-3). “We’ve learned a lot from those tighter matches and we’ve stuck together,” Turner said.
Turner noted that the dominance of the offense so far has shocked the coaches to some extent (Maple Grove is third in the state with 55 goals scored as of September 27), but knows how capable the team is with the talent on the roster. “It is a credit to how much work they’ve put in,” he said. “They play for each other.” If the offense is the headliner for Maple Grove, the defense is the anchor. “The one thing we’re working on is team defense. Everyone can play offense at this level, but whether or not you buy into playing defense is what matters if you want to go deep in the playoffs,” Turner said.
The next two weeks will be a final tune-up to see where the Crimson stand come postseason time. Even though their record shows an unblemished team, they feel they are prepared if and when adversity strikes. “We could slip up down the way,” Turner said, “but we’re built to respond if it does.”
Girls
The Crimson traveled to Anoka (0-7-0) on Sept. 21, where thanks to a balanced scoring effort and shutout defense, they beat the Tornadoes 3-0. Senior Quinn Omar, junior Julia Lewis, and junior Kendall Quall each scored for Maple Grove, and senior goalkeeper Ingrid Kautzman made four saves to preserve the shutout. Junior Franni Gustanski and senior Allison Lindblom each recorded an assist.
Two days later, the third-ranked Crimson hosted Armstrong (1-6-1) and flexed their muscles for the entirety of the match. By controlling the time of possession and firing shot after shot on net, Maple Grove tallied three goals on the evening en route to a 3-0 shutout win. Junior Avery Toms got the scoring started in the first half, followed by goals from senior Lauren Zimmerman and junior Kendall Quall.
But the match of the week and possibly of the season up to this point was circled for Saturday against the sixth-ranked Stillwater Ponies (8-2-0). With no state tournament last year due to the pandemic, fans never got a chance to see the showdown between the Section 4AA champion Ponies and the 8AA champion Crimson. While not in a tournament format this go-around, Maple Grove got a chance to see where they stack up against one of the state’s best near the midseason mark.
But this game was defined by a balanced scoring attack and tremendous defense from the home team. Stillwater left victorious with a 3-1 win, which marked the first loss on the season for Maple Grove (9-1-1).
