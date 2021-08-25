Four Crimson named Swim and Dive All-Americans

Four seniors on the Maple Grove boys swim and dive are ending their high school careers with more hardware. Daniel Baltes, Zach Hopp, Jackson Brown, and Jalen Liew have been named All-Americans in the 200-meter freestyle relay by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association, which represents the top 100 swimmers across the country in each event. The relay team placed third at the Minnesota State High School League state swimming meet in March with a time of one minute and 24 seconds.
Baltes found out two weeks ago that he and his teammates received All-American status when a certificate came in the mail. “I was thrilled,” he said. “It is a great way to go out [of high school].”
Competing in any form of a relay requires peak athletic prowess and being an all-star cheerleader. Baltes, who swam the first leg of the All-American relay, found himself screaming support at his teammates, first at Liew’s leg, then Hopp’s, then Brown’s. “You have adrenaline pumping,” Baltes said. “We all had great swims.”
Three of the four relay members also received individual All-American honors: Baltes in both the 50-meter freestyle (20.63 seconds) and 100-meter freestyle (45.06), Brown in the 200-meter freestyle (one minute, 39 seconds) and 500-meter freestyle (4:28), and Hopp in the 100-meter breaststroke (56.21).
When it came to deciding on his future in swimming, Baltes started his senior season not thinking he would swim in college. But halfway through last year, he decided to give it a shot, and now is living in Columbus, Ohio where he attends Ohio State University and is a member of their swim and dive team, as well as a physics major. Relay teammate Brown will also continue swimming at the Division 1 level next year at the University of Minnesota.
Hopp, who will swim for the University of Maine this year, had been a member of the Crimson varsity swim and dive team for five years and never believed he would ever become an All-American when he began as an eighth-grader. “What we’ve done as a team is incredible,” he said. “I would not have imagined this when I first joined.” Also an individual All-American as a breaststroker, Hopp said when he was younger that breaststroke was one of his worst events. But as he grew in age and became stronger, along with help from all his coaches, who were breaststrokers in their own right, it turned into his signature event. “I would have never expected to be a breaststroker,” Hopp said.
These four seniors are just a segment of the nine graduating boys who all swam varsity as freshmen. From every grueling practice to a high-intensity meet, these guys have been through it all together, which only grows their bond in and out of the pool. “High school swimming is such a team event,” Hopp said. “It’s crazy how much having a close team impacts how you swim.”
