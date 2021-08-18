Maple Grove was well represented in the 2021 NHL Draft in July. Four Crimson hockey players were selected in the sixth and seventh rounds, two in each of the final two rounds.
Here are the four Maple Grove athletes selected in the NHL Draft:
Kyle Kukkonen: Round 6, Pick 162 overall to the Anaheim Ducks
Cal Thomas: Round 6, Pick 171 to the Arizona Coyotes
Justin Janicke: Round 7, Pick 195 to the Seattle Kraken
Connor Kelley: Round 7, Pick 204 to the Chicago Blackhawks
KYLE KUKKONEN
2021 Maple Grove graduate Kyle Kukkonen was playing an afternoon round of golf on July 24 with his brother and dad when he got a phone call saying he was drafted 162nd overall in the sixth round by the Anaheim Ducks. Kukkonen said he played a bad hole before getting the phone call, which cheered him up. “It is a great honor,” Kukkonen said. “It is a step in the journey and a good achievement to show the progress I’ve made.”
Kukkonen is one of four former Maple Grove Crimson to be drafted in the final two rounds of the NHL Draft, something that gives Kukkonen pride. “It is a super good achievement for [Maple Grove hockey],” he said. “Younger kids can look up to us and know it’s possible to achieve your dreams if you put hard work in.”
Last season, Kukkonen led the Crimson in goals (31), assists (43), and points (74), second-most in the state, en route to the state tournament semifinals. He also spent time with the NAHL’s Minot Minotauros. Next year, Kukkonen will play junior hockey for the Madison Capitols and then plans to play collegiately at Michigan Tech University in Houghton, Michigan.
CAL THOMAS
Thomas graduated from Maple Grove last year and tallied 26 points in his senior season.
The defenseman also played with the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede and reportedly expected to play a season in the USHL before starting his college career at Vermont.
JUSTIN JANICKE
Janicke donned a Crimson uniform for one season as a freshman in 2018-2019 before playing in the USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
The 18-year-old scored 12 goals and totaled 28 points in 43 contests for the U18 team this past season, and was drafted number one overall in the USHL draft by the Dubuque Fighting Saints in May.
Janicke is expected to play one more season in the USHL before playing collegiately at Notre Dame.
CONNOR KELLEY
Kelley, a freshman defenseman at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, scored three goals and tallied two assists with 19 blocked shots last season.
The 19-year-old played one season with Maple Grove in 2017-2018 prior to joining USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program.
