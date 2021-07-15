Former Minnesota Twin Corey Koskie fulfilled his wish of playing baseball with his two sons when Loretto’s amateur baseball team played host to Montrose/Waverly in North Star League play last week.
Seeing his first action in 12 years, Koskie, 48, made an impact by going 2 for 2 with a home run, single, two walks and drove home four runs. Loretto cruised to a 10-0 victory. He said he “surprised myself” with the home run in his first official at bat.
The Larks also lost a non-league game to St. Michael 13-8 Friday, July 9, and shut out Howard Lake 7-0 Sunday, July 11. The team produced 25 runs and 43 hits in the three games. Koskie was out of town for the other two games.
Koskie played nine major league seasons between the Twins, Toronto and Milwaukee before having to retire after the 2006 season due to issues with concussions. He played seven seasons with the Twins when he batted .280 with 101 homers, 13 triples, 233 doubles and 506 runs batted in.
Since retiring from baseball Koskie has been busy starting an insurance agency, coaching and designed an app promoting respect among all involved in youth sports.
The resident of Medina has four sons. Bradley is 21 and plays baseball at St. John’s University. Joshua is 18 and will be a freshman at Augustana where he hopes to make the baseball team. Two other sons are Caleb 16 and Samuel 11. All attended Providence Academy in Plymouth.
“My oldest son Bradley asked me to play a couple years ago, but I always said no because my back and shoulder have been bothering me,” said Koskie. “Joshua started playing this year and he also asked me to play. I thought my body feels better than it had been. I told a friend about it and he said how cool would it be playing with your sons. I thought, good point, I am going to go play.”
It turned out harder to get approved to play than it was to swing the bat again. The state amateur baseball board said Koskie needed to present his disposition letter from the Chicago Cubs, the last team that owned his playing rights. Koskie said he did not have one because he has been retired for 12 years.
He tried contacting the Cubs for a week and a half but got to response. Corey had one day before the deadline of June 30, so he called Twins President Dave St. Peter, who called former Twin Randy Busch, who is assistant general manager for the Cubs.
Busch needed to get major league baseball to sign off because Koskie was still on a restricted list. The paper work was finally done late on June 30.
The disposition paper was to prove Koskie was not playing major league baseball. He thought it would be enough to know he was elected to the Canadian baseball hall of fame in 2015, which requires a player to be retired for at least three years.
Before the Montrose/Waverly game, Koskie took some swings with his son Joshua pitching. Joshua told his dad he did not have much of a chance. Koskie added, “With everything I did I was hoping I did not get hurt. I thought what happens if I get on first base. I hope they don’t expect me to score on a ball hit to the gap.”
Did Koskie miss not playing the game the last 12 years? He said, “No, because my body hurts. When you play every day for 14 years your body takes a lot of ware and tare. I ached every day the first three to four years after the end of my career. I called Justin Morneau (retired former Twin) to see if I could get him to play and he said absolutely not.”
Koskie needs to play four games before he is eligible for the playoffs. He travels a lot for his business, but hopes to play enough games.
Ben Leuthner collected five hits against Montrose/Waverly, including two doubles. Taylor Brodersen was 3 for 4 and Keenan Hodgkin was 2 for 4. Pitcher Colton Petron allowed four hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts. Bradley Koskie pitched the last inning.
Loretto was out-hit by St. Michael 19-13. Player/manager Kent Koch was 4 for 4. Evan Spevacek had three hits and Hodgkin had two. Bradley Koskie drove in three runs with a double and Brandan Brolin slammed a home run.
Against Howard Lake, Nick Kaye pitched a 3-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Leuthner’s 3-run homer sparked a 5-run fourth inning. In the 15-hit attack six players had two hits each including Leuthner, Koch, Hodgkin, Bradley Koskie, Brodesen and Nathan Maher.
Sunday featured a fundraiser for Rockford grad Todd Traen’s battle with cancer and about 500 people showed up in support.
Loretto has home games set against Litchfield, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, against Montrose/Waverly, 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, and against Buffalo, 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 21.
