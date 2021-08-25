Former Osseo teacher, coach Ruska named AD at St. Cloud Tech

Long-time Osseo Senior High science teacher and girls tennis and softball coach Eric Ruska is saying goodbye to the Orioles. Ruska has accepted the role of activities director at St. Cloud Tech High School, which he began on Aug. 9.
Ruska, who spent the last 21 years at Osseo Senior High, has coached softball for the past 20 years and tennis for the last 10, and also served as boys junior varsity hockey coach for two years.
Osseo Activities Coordinator Bill Quan said the softball head coaching position is posted and the school hopes to interview candidates in October.
