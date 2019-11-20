Former Crimson track/cross country star Miley running new umpiring business

Former Maple Grove High track and cross country star Alex Miley is literally running constantly as a college student at Duke University. Miley is a junior studying economics and philosophy/politics and a member of the Blue Devils cross country team. When he is not scurrying around the iconic campus for class or competing in cross country, Miley is running his new business he started recently.
Miley’s start-up business is Walks & Balks, a company that currently serves the Maple Grove area and is responsible for assigning umpires to games in various baseball leagues in the Osseo-Maple Grove Athletic Association.
“Our company is not only a platform for already established umpires to find work opportunities, but is also a platform that trains individuals interested in becoming an umpire,” said Miley. “The training has two components. The first is online training, which includes video modules that address the basics and progressively dive into specific scenarios. It’s a comprehensive rundown of what Walks & Balks believes is important in not only becoming a qualified umpire but one that will go above and beyond.”
After the prospective umpires obtain this information and familiarize themselves with the basics, they move to the field training portion.
“The field training is quintessential for future Walks & Balks umpires as it engages a future umpire with the small intricacies necessary to take an umpire’s understanding to the next level,” Miley explains. “The field training is led by a very experienced umpire in an individualized manner as the leader is able to ask specific questions and focus on each individual as they cycle through the stations.”
Miley, who became Maple Grove High School’s first male track champion when he won the state 3200-meter title in his senior year in 2017, came up with this business idea as he was reflecting on his personal experience when he was umping as a youth and saw some areas where improvement could occur.
“I saw that a market pain existed, and I was confident I was able to alleviate this pain,” he said. “Also, I’m very entrepreneurial in nature, which is partly why I’m studying it at Duke. In addition, it was an idea that I was very passionate about and I have some amazing mentors that helped me along the way with starting this business.”
Miley is running his company from Duke University when school is in session but a lot of his work is done when he is back home during breaks or in the summer. He also hires some designated employees who can step in and handle challenges that can’t be done remotely.
Miley’s company is off to a fast start. Twenty-seven umpires currently work for Walks & Balks, and this number is projected to grow a substantial amount as the company begins to be placed in new leagues across the metro.
“This company provides an umpiring service at the base level, but a big goal for this year is to gear it a bit more towards training, and the applications of being an umpire, and how it translates to values and lessons about work,” Miley said.
Miley is excited to see how many leagues Walks & Balks will cover in the metro area in the next few years. Another initiative on the horizon for Walks & Balks is W&B Sports Photography, which will be an affiliate company that does sports photos for prospective parents and athletes in various leagues.
Those interested in learning more about Walks & Balks, and/or eager on becoming an umpire with Walks & Balks in the future, send an email to: walks.balks@gmail.com
