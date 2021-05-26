Former Crimson pitcher making an impact for Tommies

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, Jeremy Klick’s college baseball debut got put on hold. As a 2019 graduate of Maple Grove, Klick committed to play at the University of Saint Thomas, not knowing that he would be deprived of varsity action for the entire 2020 season.
But with spring sports alive and well again in 2021, Klick finally got to take the field. More specifically, the mound. The 6’-3” red-shirt freshman has been one of the cornerstones for the Tommie bullpen this season, boasting an earned run average of 2.79 with a 1-0 record. As a pitching staff, St. Thomas leads Division 3 with a 1.48 overall ERA and won the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) regular-season championship.
For Klick, the jump from playing varsity baseball during his junior and senior years at Maple Grove and Division three at St. Thomas is evident in the talent increase between the two levels. As the competition level has increased, Klick’s skills have done likewise. During high school, his fastball speed stood at 84 miles per hour. Now, it has risen to 90.
“The rise in competition made me want to get better,” Klick said.
By this time next year, there will be another level up in the competition Klick will face. It is no secret by now that St. Thomas will jump to Division 1 at the start of the 2021-22 season, which will present a new wave of competition for the Tommies to navigate. But instead of shying away from the test, Klick and the team are embracing it. “Our team is going to go out there and play our game,” Klick said.
Being an athlete at St. Thomas means there is constant pressure to live up to expectations. That has been no more true than this season, their curtain call in the MIAC. “We’ve had a chip on our shoulder this year,” Klick said. “Every team wants to prove they are better than us. We’ve had a target on our backs. We have to prove why we are going D-1.”
Whether in Division 3, Division 1, or The Northwoods League, which he played for the Rochester Honkers in the summer of 2020, Klick always holds firm to the lessons he learned at Maple Grove. Under the tutelage of head coach Darby Carlson, Klick learned an important truth that fuels him to this day: anyone can take anyone’s spot. No matter the talent or natural skill, if someone doesn’t put in the work to get better, it’s a next-man-up mentality.
With his chance to shine at St. Thomas, Klick is taking full advantage of his turn.
“[Carlson] taught me that age is just a number if you play your game,” Klick said. “[The Crimson program] turned me into the player and person I am today.”
