A former Maple Grove athlete is making a difference both on and off the athletic field. Shawn Schindler, a current senior at St. John’s University and former Maple Grove Crimson, was recently named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District cross country and track and field team.
With last season being the most abnormal season dealing with COVID-19, Schindler said his athletic expectations were tempered. “Coming into this season, I didn’t have many expectations,” he said. “I focused on having fun with the season.”
This past season, Schindler set the university’s outdoor record in the pole vault, his only track and field event, with a jump of 4.9 meters. He also earned All-America honors by finishing fourth place at the 2021 NCAA Division III Outdoor Championship in May. “It shows all the hard work I’ve put in the offseason and training in the fall it all paid off.” it gives me even more hope for next season.”
During his college career, the Maple Grove native is a two-time U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Central Region honoree in the pole vault, and a two-time outdoor All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) student-athlete.
But Schindler wasn’t always destined to excel in pole vaulting. In eighth grade, after already competing in one track and field season, he was dead set on being a sprinter and long jumper, but one day, he and his friends took a large pole and tried to use physics to hurdle a tall bar. Schindler tried it for about a week before he came to an epiphany. “I fell in love with the sport,” he said.
With pole vaulting capturing his heart, Schindler left room for other areas of his life. For his high school years, he was a consistent member of the jazz band, which practiced at 6:30 a.m. Combine that with school, homework, and after-school track and field practice, and Schindler barely found time to recharge. “I fit in sleep where I could,” he said.
So when he chose to attend St. John’s University, any free time that arose in his schedule was a foreign concept. But as his time at college progressed, like high school, his daily schedule filled up.
During his time at Maple Grove, Schindler knew he wanted to have a career in the medical field, but he wasn’t sure what specifically. Being a doctor required too much education, but what about nursing? He loved interacting with people and working with patients appealed to him. So, when he was a sophomore, Schindler did clinical work at a hospital in St. Cloud and after working with his first real patient, like pole vaulting, he knew it was for him. “It was my aha moment,” he said. “This is what I want to do.”
Along with the busyness of a nursing schedule, Schindler also had track and field to plan into his daily life. But from a relationship built during his freshman year on the track team, he felt juggling both responsibilities could be possible. Schindler got to know a woman named Lee Stelten, who at the time was a junior pole vaulter and a nursing major. Through conversations and friendship, Schindler knew doing both busy lifestyles could happen. “If she could make it work, I could make it work,” he said.
So even though he showed up to afternoon practices tired and worn down, he pushed through. “I would not trade the schedule for anything,” Schindler said.
Last year, he hit his pole vaulting goal of 16 feet at the national championships. Now, for his final season upcoming next spring, Schindler has a new mark he wants to reach: 17 feet. “I would love to hit that,” he said. Although pole vaulting and track and field has been a part of who Schindler has been for nearly 10 years, after his college career is finished, he said coaching is something that may appeal to him. A way to give back to younger athletes.
When he is not in a hospital or on the track, Schindler loves devoting time to leadership groups and mentoring young college students. Next year he will be a teacher’s assistant for the nursing department, and also will help lead retreats for freshmen just adjusting to college life. “I hope incoming freshmen can see me as a role model,” he said.
From his gravity-defying vaults to serving patients in the hospital, to time spent with underclassmen off-campus, Schindler wants his impact at St. John’s and beyond to be more than just track and field. “Leaving that leadership legacy is what I’m most focused on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.