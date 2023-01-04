Five ISD 728 wrestlers finish in top eight at 2022 Rogers Holiday Matness

(Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Elk River’s Daunte Sasse-Doering and Rogers’ Ty Cassidy wrestle during Rogers’ double dual meet against Elk River and Zimmerman on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Rogers High School.

The Rogers and Elk River wrestling teams closed 2022 with the fifth annual Rogers Holiday Matness. Five wrestlers: three from Rogers and two from Elk River, finished in the top eight in their respective weight classes in the two-day tournament that concluded on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Rogers High School field house.

Rogers senior Ty Cassidy finished in sixth place at 160 pounds, losing the fifth-place match to Adam Jurek of Becker. Cassidy made it to the semifinal of the championship bracket but lost in to Zach Fier of Minneota in a match that went to overtime. Cassidy lost 7-3 to Alex Jennissen of Foley in the consolation semifinal before losing to Jurek.

