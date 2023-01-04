Five ISD 728 wrestlers finish in top eight at 2022 Rogers Holiday Matness

The Rogers and Elk River wrestling teams closed 2022 with the fifth annual Rogers Holiday Matness. Five wrestlers: three from Rogers and two from Elk River, finished in the top eight in their respective weight classes in the two-day tournament that concluded on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Rogers High School field house.
Rogers senior Ty Cassidy finished in sixth place at 160 pounds, losing the fifth-place match to Adam Jurek of Becker. Cassidy made it to the semifinal of the championship bracket but lost in to Zach Fier of Minneota in a match that went to overtime. Cassidy lost 7-3 to Alex Jennissen of Foley in the consolation semifinal before losing to Jurek.
Royals senior Kelly Omann finished in sixth place at 145 pounds, losing 2-0 to Becker’s Drew May in the fifth-place match. Omann lost to Jarrett Wadsen of St. Michael-Albertville in the consolation semifinal 6-2. Omann made the quarterfinals of the championship bracket but lost to Jayden Haueter of Apple Valley when Omann fell with 1:17 remaining in the match.
Rogers senior Cole Jordan finished in seventh place at 152 pounds, defeating Becker’s Ethan Duncombe 11-8 in the seventh-place match. Elk River junior Daunte Sasse-Doering finished in fifth place at 152 pounds, defeating Apple Valley’s Ian Haueter 9-6 in the fifth-place match.
Elk River senior Alex Artmann had the highest finish of any ISD 728 wrestler in the 2022 Rogers Holiday Matness tournament. Artmann finished third at 126 pounds. He made the semifinal of the championship bracket but lost to St. Michael-Albertville’s Ian Schultz 10-5. Artmann then won in the consolation semifinal over Henry Cushman of Wabasha-Kellogg when Cushman fell with 1:31 remaining the match. Artmann defeated Blaine’s Landen Lorch 10-0 by major decision to claim third place.
What’s next
Rogers will travel to Mounds View to compete in an invitational at Mounds View High School Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m. The Royals’ next home meet is Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. against Park Center.
