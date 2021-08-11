For years, Becky and Brigit Goetsch have shared seemingly every athletic memory. Where one is, you would most likely find the other. Yes, you guessed it, they are twins. But more than that, they are friends who love competing together at the highest level of sports.
Now as high school graduates, the Goetschs stand at an intersection of life crossroads. Their memories of high school are so fresh they remember it like yesterday, but the upcoming reality of college just around the corner.
Brigit, a goalie for the Maple Grove Senior High lacrosse team and defenseman for the hockey team, and Becky, a forward on the lacrosse team and also a defenseman on the hockey squad, began their athletic journeys at a very young age.
As soon as the girls began walking, they began ice skating. Their older brothers bought them their first pair of skates and gloves when they weren’t even a year old. For Brigit, her earliest memory of hockey was wearing her dad’s hockey hat and the knee hockey stick, but she had to be propped up with it because she was too small. “Sports have been instilled in our family for generations really,” Brigit said. “The love for it is more than just a game. It is something that brings our whole family together.”
But it wasn’t until fifth grade that a friend of theirs suggested a new sport to try: lacrosse. It was very similar to hockey and a lot of the girls on the youth hockey teams were playing it in the spring. So Becky and Brigit went to Dick’s Sporting Goods, got bright-colored sticks, and started their lacrosse journey.
More than athletes
For all the success both girls have had on the ice and field, they take just as much pride in their achievements outside athletics. Both were named Academic All-Americans, honoring the work they put in the classroom as well as the playing field. “It was a huge honor for us to achieve Academic All-Americans,” Becky said. “I think it was more important to us than any of our athletics achievements because at the end of the day our academics are going to get us further in life than our athletics will. I’m not going to graduate college with a master’s in lacrosse.”
Becky credits good study habits developed as a freshman that helped her all four years of high school. When she had free time in school, instead of chatting with friends or being on her phone, Becky would be doing homework. If she could get her work done in school, she thought, that allowed more time to practice sports or spend time with family and friends. “Learning to prioritize the time given to do your assignments was important for me,” she said. “It allowed me to have that balance so when I went home I could turn the school switch off and the social and athletic switch on.”
Paying it forward
Giving back is critically important for the Goetschs. When they were both sophomores, they started coaching under-12-year-old youth lacrosse, as well as volunteering with an initiative called Try Lacrosse for Free. In fact, some of the girls they coached on the 12U team were rostered on the team that made the state tournament. “[Coaching] has been super rewarding,” Brigit said.
A key message Becky and Brigit convey to their athletes is ‘play if you love it.’ Rather than being forced to attend practices or scrimmages, the Goetschs try to preach the love of the game, something that pushes them to continue to play lacrosse. “I want to inspire girls to find the love for the game that I had because that is what drove me to work so hard and keep showing up. Your love for the game is what is most important,” Becky said.
On one occasion, when Brigit arrived to coach a 14U lacrosse practice, she saw a girl who had been playing for only six months getting shots on net. The only thing was it was pouring rain and she was the only one out on the field. “She said, ‘thank you guys for coming out and coaching us. I love the sport so much already,’” Brigit said. “To me, to be there and see people fall in love with the sport and want to get better, I couldn’t really ask for much else.”
Another girl showed up to a Try Lacrosse for Free clinic crying and mortified. She didn’t know anybody and had never played the sport before. So Becky took the girl under her wing and worked with her extensively, teaching basic fundamentals and helping her feel comfortable with the equipment. By the end of the two-hour practice, the young girl asked to take a picture with Becky and asked “when is the next clinic?” “That was super rewarding to see that young girl change her opinion of the sport and help her fall in love with the game,” Becky said.
Finding the love of the game is much more than scoring goals and stopping shots on the field for the Goetsch twins. With all their accomplishments on the field, several section championships, and multiple state tournament appearances, they say the time with teammates and coaches was the most special in their high school careers. Whether it was dinner after a practice or pickup games on the rink or field after school, the bond that formed with the teammates became unbreakable. “Having that family feel made everything so special,” Brigit said. “The bond we created helped me fall more in love with the game.”
Both Becky and Brigit plan to continue their lacrosse careers in college, playing at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Regis University in Denver, respectively. This next stage in their lacrosse journey will represent all the hard work they put in since fifth grade. But they also understand the reality that after college, opportunities to play lacrosse at a high level shrink dramatically. All the more reason to live in the moment. “Even if it is a freezing cold practice in February or March, at least I get to be out there,” Becky said. “It’s not that I have to show up to practice, it’s I get to. I want to cherish every moment and opportunity regardless of how painful it might be at the time.”
For the twins, this will be the first time they will be separated for a long period of time. While there will be a void in their sisterly bond, both realize there is going to be a void on the lacrosse field, something they have never experienced. “The hardest part is going to be not having her as my goalie,” Becky said.
“Becky was that person on and off the field that I could go to regardless of what I was going through,” Brigit said. “Whether I needed help with math homework or needed someone to say, ‘Hey it’s ok, you can do it,’ she was there. Hopefully, I can have someone who will fill that role. But we will definitely be calling each other every day.”
As only sisters, twins, teammates, and friends would do.
