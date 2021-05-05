Maple Grove boys golf tied for first place at a conference match at Golden Valley Country Club on April 26. The Crimson were even with Spring Lake Park, shooting a total score of 308. With cold temperatures, fast greens, and deep bunkers, both senior Will Karkoc and freshman Ryan Stendahl shot a team-low 75.
On Friday and Saturday, the Crimson traveled to Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park to compete in The Preview Tournament and beat Minnetonka by the narrowest margin of one shot 603-604. Both schools were tied at 298 after day one, with Maple Grove led by senior Lucas Feterl’s two-under-par 70. On day two, Feterl again took team-low honors with an even-par 72 and captured individual fourth place honors with a 142.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.