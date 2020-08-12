The Minnesota high school fall sports season will be like no other.
There will be no Friday Night Lights glowing in the night skies from Warroad to Winona. The sounds of volleyball - the thump of a hand smashing a ball followed by the thud of a well-struck kill hitting the floor - will be replaced by silence in the state’s gymnasiums.
If all goes well, those sights and sounds will return in March for an unprecendented “fourth season” as designated by the Minnesota State High School League in a meeting last week to determine the fate of fall sports in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams will be able to practice in the fall, but with no carrot of competition looming, getting positive results will be challenging.
For the Maple Grove volleyball team, the news of a postponed season hit hard. The Crimson are coming off a 17-9 campaign in 2019 and were poised to improve with six seniors and 11 experienced players. That made the high school league’s decision that much tougher to swallow for coach Jamison Gray’s squad.
At the same time, the decision to postpone rather than cancel offered a glimmer of optimism.
“Since well before the MSHSL meeting, the uncertainties brought on by this pandemic made us all face the possibility of a school year without sports,” said Gray, who is entering his first season as Crimson head coach after four years as an assistant. Coaches, families and players alike weathered long months with anxiety and yet hope that the situation at hand would get better and things would go back to normal with fall sports safely taking place in the fall.
“The results of the MSHSL vote were definitely not the message I was hoping to hear or have to share with my team,” he added. “Initially, it was tempting to get caught up in feelings that something huge was being taken away from our athletes. Those emotions made it almost too easy to overlook the amazing fact that we will still have the opportunity to play. Rather than taking something away, the vote was actually giving us something that could have been gone altogether. It will be at a different time and the spring season may feel different when we are in it, but different is not the same as gone.”
Gray understands the importance of athletic competition in high school. The Ohio native was a multi-sport athlete and was a Division I baseball recruit for Butler University. He began coaching and officiating as a 15-year-old and has been involved in several sports the past 30 years. He spent one season as a coach at Totino-Grace before coming to Maple Grove. Gray also took on the head coaching role for the inaugural season for the Maple Grove boys volleyball club.
“I have always had a deep passion for positive youth development and mentoring,” Gray said.
Practices for cross country, soccer, girls swimming and diving, and girls tennis, which the MSHSL said can have fall seasons, start Monday. Football and volleyball coaches and athletes also can practice, but the future remains cloudy as coronovirus shows no signs of going away.
“There are still many details that need to be worked out and we still live in a very uncertain time,” Gray said. “There is one thing I continue to carry thanks to the positivity and resiliency I have seen in so many of my athletes the past week - hope. I am hopeful that we as a youth sports community can set aside politics and dedicate our time to help nail down a plan that gives our athletes the chance to safely play the sports that they love so much. Until then we will continue to work hard as individuals and as a team, support each other along the way, and most of all have fun.”
