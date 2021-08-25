Nine Rockford varsity volleyball players were on the team last year and many were there the year before.
“We are returning a strong team that has a lot of playing experience together,” said coach Jennifer Milton. “The team put in time in the gym this summer as well. Eight of the 11 played for a club program last winter.”
The season opens at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Providence Academy. The first home game is 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, against Totino-Grace.
Senior captains are Sophie Bremel, Lauren Loegering, Kylee Sauers and Lauren Schuman. Loegering was named to the Wright County All-Conference team and Bremel was honorable mention.
“Each of our four captains brings something unique to our team in their leadership,” said Milton. “I’m looking forward to a great season with a fun and talented group of young women.”
Other seniors returning to varsity are Sophia Brun, Katlyn Kloss and Anika St. Cyr. Sophomores back are Meghan Roggenkamp and Kennedy Torberg. Newcomers are junior Deilyn Anderson Rodriguez and sophomore Hannah Ekman.
Last season was played in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was paused for four weeks at the start. The season ended at the section tournament with no state events. Rockford finished 3-7, losing to Glencoe-Silver Lake at the section tourney.
Soccer teams open season
Rockford’s boys soccer team opens the season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Princeton. The first home game is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, against Big Lake. The team is at Becker, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Girls soccer starts 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Cooper. After playing at Big Lake, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, the first home game is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, against Mound Westonka.
Football opens Sept. 2
Rockford football opens the season at Eden Valley-Watkins, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
