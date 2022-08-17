Mid-August couldn’t come soon enough for Dan Haertl. The Maple Grove girls tennis head coach, now in his 15th year leading the Crimson, is as excited as ever for the 2022 campaign.

And 15 seems to be a magic number for the 75-year-old as his 15th season began with official practices on Aug. 15.

