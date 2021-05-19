Encouragement lies amid losses for Osseo baseball

Osseo traveled to Hopkins on May 10 for a non-conference baseball tilt, but couldn’t leave with a victory, falling 10-5. The Orioles took a 5-4 lead going to the bottom of the sixth, but the talented Royals loudly responded in the late innings to put the game out of reach.
The next day, the Orioles hosted Blaine, but fell in a tight contest to the Bengals 4-3. Wyatt Doubler took the hill for Osseo and threw six innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out two. Even though Blaine got four early runs, head coach Joe Lavin was proud of his team’s effort to fight back and make it a tight contest. “Wyatt did a nice job on the mound,” Lavin said. “What our team needs to learn is how to finish games.”
Then later in the week, on May 13, Osseo traveled to Robbinsdale Armstrong, where they lost to the Falcons 5-3. Grabbing a 3-1 advantage in the middle innings, the Orioles once again had trouble holding on to the lead, and saw it evaporate as the late innings approached. But even with the narrow losses, Lavin is still encouraged by the performances his team has shown thus far.
“Our team is better than our record shows,” he said. “We need to stay aggressive, capitalize with runners on base, and stop making mistakes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.