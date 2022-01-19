The Rogers girls hockey team defeated ISD 728 rival Elk River 4-3 in overtime Jan. 11 in Elk River. Rogers (12-4-2) came into the game ranked 10th in Class 2A girls hockey poll by the Star Tribune, while Elk River (9-7-1) had won four of their last five games. It had the earmarks of a good game, and it did not disappoint.
Penalties in the first period were costly for both teams. Rogers opened the scoring with a power-play goal by Anna Scherling at the 5:50 mark. Less than two minutes later, Rogers returned the favor with an interference penalty, and Elk River’s Carly Humphrey scored a power-play goal to tie the game at 1 apiece. After a tripping penalty on Elk River, Rogers’ Avery Achterkirch followed with another Rogers power-play goal at 11:03 to give Rogers a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.
In the second period, Rogers’ McKenna Sandberg gave the Royals a 3-1 lead at the 7:27 mark and it looked like Rogers might break the game open, but all momentum was lost just 9 seconds later when Elk River’s Maddy Christian scored to close the gap to 3-2. Christian then recorded her second goal of the game at 12:16, to tie the game at 3-3 going into the second intermission.
In the third period, both teams took a pair of penalties each, but neither team was able to capitalize on the power play like the first period. A scoreless third period sent the game into overtime.
Both teams had good scoring chances during the overtime, but each time, goalies Lauren Larson (Rogers) and Ashley Hess (Elk River) denied them. Then at the 6:30 mark of the overtime, Rogers’ Avery Farrell positioned herself in front of the Elk River goal and deflected a shot from Anna Scherling past Hess for the game winner and final 4-3 score.
