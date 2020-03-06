Delano-Rockford boys hockey coach Gerrit van Bergen came into the season knowing his team returned players from last year’s state tourney team, but he also knew the team only had five seniors and was concerned about scoring depth.
The young varsity newcomers grew up fast, helping the team win the Section 2A title game 3-2 in double overtime over Armstrong-Cooper last week.
The state tournament started Wednesday, after this issue went to press. No. 5 seed Delano-Rockford faced No. 4 seed Mahtomedi. The winner would play either No. 1 seed Warroad or Hutchinson, 1 p.m. Friday, March 6 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The state title game is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
“We really didn’t know what to expect from our underclassmen early on in the season,” said van Bergen. “It has taken some patience at times, but our entire team has trusted the development process throughout our season.”
Sophomore Jesse Peterson scored the game-winner in overtime. Sophomore Gunnar Paulson netted the first goal. The veterans also showed leadership with senior Michael Weber scoring the second goal and junior Adam Brown notching two assists. He led the team in scoring with 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points. Junior Trevor Oja assisted on Paulson’s goal.
Then there is senior goalie Cade Lommel, who came up with 39 saves when his team was out-shot 41-23. For the season Lommel posted a .915 save percentage and 2.09 goals against average with four shutouts. This was his first full season on varsity and won his last 11 games.
“Our team motto that was chosen by our senior leaders this season was “trust the boys” to emphasize the importance of trusting each other, but in particular the young guys who joined the roster this season,” said van Bergen. “We believe a balance of scoring and improved special teams has been crucial to our second half success.”
In his sixth season as head coach van Bergen who compiled a record of 121-45-5. He worked 10 seasons as an assistant under former head coach Steve Brown. He is the father of Adam and Will Brown.
Assistant coaches are Chad Wagner, Ron Guild, Kevin Johnson and Adam McLain.
Delano-Rockford faced four other teams in the state tournament this season, winning three of the four. D-R defeated Hutchinson twice, beat Monticello 7-3 and lost 4-3 in overtime to St. Cloud Cathedral.
The team has three sets of brother in the lineup, including Mark and Craig Halonen, Adam and Will Brown and Colin and Cade Lommel.
Adam Brown is ranked 10th all-time in total points and is one goal away from the 10th spot in all-time goals.
The top forward line includes Weber with the Brown brothers. Paulson skates with Peterson and Oja and Brad Pinoniemi is on a line with Tyler Selstad and Kory Dunnigan.
Top defensive pairs have been Chuck Campion with Jack Keranen, Mark Halonen with Colin Lommel and Colin Pettit with Craig Halonen. Junior Colin Rowbotham is the backup goalie.
