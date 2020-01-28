Both Brown brothers scored game-winning goals last week when Delano-Rockford boys hockey won two close games.
Adam Brown’s goal gave D-R a 3-2 victory over Orono. Will Brown scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 triumph over Waconia, assisted by brother Adam.
Trevor Oja scored the first two goals against Orono, assisted by Gunnar Paulson and Jesse Peterson. Goalie Cade Lommel made 23 saves.
Delano-Rockford out-shot Waconia 37-10, but went 0 for 6 on the power play. It was a defensive second period for both teams, with Delano-Rockford having two shots and Waconia had no shots on goal. D-R put 22 shots on net in the third period. Goalie Colin Rowbotham made 10 saves for the shutout.
The team is 12-6 on the season. Adam Brown leads the team with 25 points on 15 goals and 10 assists. Michael Webber has eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points. Paulson has 18 points on four goals and 14 assists and Peterson has 17 points on five goals and 12 assists.
The boys play at Hutchinson, 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 before coming home to face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Thursday, Feb. 6.
Girls hockey splits games
Delano-Rockford girls hockey defeated Waconia 4-0 and lost to Orono 5-2.
Chloe Kuechle scored the three-goal hat trick against Waconia, with the other goal netted by Grace Daly. Mary Beth Kovisto added three assists. Grace Glasrud made 16 saves in the shutout and has a .933 goals against average this season.
Koechle also scored a goal against Orono, as did Tori Bekkala. Glasrud came up with 35 saves. The game was tied 2-2 after two periods before Orono netted three third-period goals. Orono was 3 of 5 on the power play.
Delano-Rockford plays Hutchinson at home Thursday, Jan. 30, Road games include at Rochester Lourdes, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 and at New Prague, 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3 ending the regular season.
Boys practice in Rockford
The third annual skate with the Tigers event at Rockford’s Riverside Park will be Monday, Feb. 3. Watch practice at 3:45 p.m. and then be involved in a community open skate with the team at 5 p.m.
Skates will be available but bring any helmet if possible. There will be free hotdogs, a fire pit and marshmallow roast, food provided by the boys booster club.
