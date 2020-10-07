By Tom Fenton
When you’re the defending state champion, news that there will be no state tournament this fall stings that much more. But that’s exactly the emotions the Maple Grove girls’ soccer team faces as the section tournament approaches.
After a slow start to the season, the Crimson are 6-0-1 in their last seven matches and took a 6-3-1 record into Tuesday’s regular season finale against Andover (the match was completed after this edition went to press). The No. 1 seed remains a possibility for Maple Grove, but since that would mean a first-round bye and a two-week stretch without a match, coach Ben LeVahn thinks at No. 2 seed might be beneficial.
Motivating the team for the section tournament knowing there will be nothing beyond that is now the challenge.
“The team was excited to hear that we would have a section tournament but disappointed when later the news came out that we would not have the opportunity to defend our state championship,” LeVahn said. “There are two seniors that played in three straight state tournaments, with a first- and second-place finish, and were hoping for a fourth.”
He continued, “It seems hard to understand that we’ve been playing and there hasn’t been any cases of transmission between opposing teams. The high school league wants to keep things regional (conference and section opponents only), but in that framework we could play Moorhead but not Wayzata. It’s disappointing, they even looked at doing a super regional game but that was voted down as well. At least we’ll still be the defending state champions coming into the 2021 season, back to back years with only having to win one championship game.”
Maple Grove is coming off a 1-1 tie at Anoka on Sept. 29 and a 3-1 home victory over Elk River on Oct. 1, getting goals from Kelley Kloncz, Avery Toms and Sarah Nistler in a five-minute span on the second half.
“We’ve been playing much better as we’ve moved through the season,” LeVahn said. “We are limiting teams in their scoring chances and getting balanced scoring from many different team members. Our seniors have stepped up their play and provided better leadership.”
The Osseo girls dropped to 1-8-1 this season with losses to Totino-Grace and Blaine. The Orioles were scheduled to finish the regular season at Elk River on Tuesday, Oct. 6 (after press deadline).
CRIMSON BOYS RANKED NO. 2
Maple Grove’s boys’ soccer team is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A and takes an 8-1-1 record into Tuesday’s regular-season finale at Andover. The Crimson earned a 4-0 victory over Anoka on Sept. 29 and a 3-1 win over Elk River on Oct. 1.
Against Anoka, Maple Grove got two goals from Damon Humphrey and single goals from Christopher Frantz and Kebba Janneh. Teddy Miller, Isaiah Silver, Max Bartee and Levi Dunlap had assists and Holden Waldrum earned the shutout in goal.
“It was a good team effort with everyone getting time and contributing,” Maple Grove co-coach Justin Turner said. “Anoka was a tough opponent that gave us a different look and will make us better moving forward into the post-season.”
The Crimson got two goals from Chidera Anyamele and one from Frantz in the victory over Elk River. Janneh and Frantz each had assists.
“Elk River played a smart game and was a good test late in the year,” Turner said. “We continue to challenge the team to get better each day and the results have been there. We are still taking it a day at a time. The group continues to show us positive growth and we are very proud of them from a staff standpoint. With the announcement of post-season wrapping up with sections this year, we are fortunate to have something and looking forward to a fun October.”
CRIMSON GIRLS DOMINATE RECENT RACE
The Maple Grove girls’ cross country team dominated a triangular on Oct. 1 at Elm Creek Park Reserve. The Crimson had the top four finishers to place first with 16 points. Centennial was a distant second with 43 points, and Coon Rapids third with 85.
Junior Lindsey Young was the overall champion, finishing in 19 minutes, 38 seconds. Eighth-grader Jordan Ode was runner-up in 20:04, junior Lily Chabica third in 20:13, and eighth-grader Kelsey Young fourth in 20:19. Eighth-grader Lexi Hanna completed the team score by placing sixth in 20:24, and senior Kalli Smith was a second behind Hanna to place seventh.
The Maple Grove boys placed second in the competition with 29 points – two behind winner Centennial.
Crimson eight-grader Gannon Farrens continued to lead the team, placing second in 16:23. Junior Nicholas St. Peter was third in 16:51, senior Drew Hjelmstad placed seventh in 17:22, and juniors Cody Kryzer and Matthew Hossmann placed eighth and ninth, respectively. Junior Park Koland was 10th overall.
“We were extremely happy with the races,” Maple Grove coach Matt Gifford said. “The boys are dropping a lot of times and they will start having fresh legs next week. We have had to fit a lot of workouts in a short time period, and the boys have been tired. They are running really well considering the work they have put in. They are soon going to be able to reap the benefits of their hard work though. We wish the season was normal length so we could really see the times drop at the end, but we are thankful for the races we have had and the experiences we have had so far this year.”
Add the cross country runners to the list of those disappointed that there will be no state meet in 2020.
“We are disappointed we won’t be able to compete at the state meet this year, but we understand the tough spot that the MSHSL is in,” Gifford said. “We are still very grateful for the opportunity to have been able to have a season so we could learn and grow as a group. It has been a weird year, but we have made the most of it.
“It has been an absolute pleasure coaching the boys and we couldn’t be more proud of them and their hard work. We are very excited for the opportunity to compete for a conference title next week and for the opportunity to run a section meet and see if we could qualify for the state meet.”
The Osseo girls’ cross country team finished the regular season 6-0 and is the West Division champion of the Nortwest Suburban Conference. The Osseo boys finished 4-2 with a one-point victory over Rogers.
The Northwest Suburban Conference meet was scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 7.
