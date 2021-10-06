Three top-25 finishes, including two in the top 10, helped Osseo girls cross country take third as a team Sept. 30 at the Osseo Invitational at Elm Creek Park Reserve. Sophomore Jules Davis led the way with a fifth-place overall finish in 19 minutes, 54.79 seconds, and her sister senior Alexa Davis was close behind in seventh in 20:00.77.
Junior Maria Hoff added a 24th-place finish in 21:07.98 as a strong third runner. The Orioles finished with a 137 behind Maple Grove (50) and Centennial (95).
Freshman Audrey McNeil was next for Osseo with a 45th-place finish in 22:13.04, and sophomore Teresa Shah took 56th in 22:33.13 to finish the team scoring. Senior Jazmyn Christen and juniors Ariam Aman and Emma Houfek were all next. Christen took 57th in 22:41.46, and Aman was 59th in 22:51.64. Houfek took 60th in 22:53.7.
Junior Samantha Longenecker also competed in the varsity race and finished 71st in 23:15.23.
Runner-up freshman Jordan Ode led Maple Grove in 19:44.88, and Centennial sophomore Abby Wood took 14th in 20:30.07 to lead the Cougars, which had five runners in the top 26.
Armstrong sophomore Caitlyn Osanai won the individual title in 19:30.16. Osseo’s junior varsity team also finished third, led by freshman Elsie Higgins (23:21.85) and junior Carolyn Odens (23:25.1) who took 10th and 12th, respectively. In the C race, Osseo eighth-grader Lily Bruemmer was second on the girls side in 25:11.03.
Coming up
Osseo travels to Elk River Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, for the Northwest Suburban Conference meet. The girls race at 3:15 p.m.
BOYS
Osseo sophomore Cade Sanvik broke the 17-minute mark to finish fifth overall Sept. 30 at the Osseo cross country Invitational at Elm Creek Park Reserve. Sanvik finished the race in 16 minutes, 39.6 seconds, about nine minutes behind runner-up St. Thomas Academy junior Emmett Wolf (16:26.57).
No one was close to individual champion Belle Plaine junior Emmett Gerres (15:39.7). Osseo ended up 11th as a team with a 324. The Northwest Nighthawks won the meet with a 97, led by senior Luke Swanson who took eighth in 16:51.78. Maple Grove was second with a 110, and Blaine was third with a 116. Sophomore River Santiago led Blaine with a third-place finish in 16:29.24, and Maple Grove freshman Gannon Farrens led the Crimson with a seventh-place finish in 16:46.38.
Osseo Sophomore Ty Prokop took 71st in 18:41.01, and senior Matt Oujiri was 75th in 18:43.01. Junior Gabriel Arends added an 80th-place finish in 18:50.06, and eighth-grader Ben Sanvik took 92nd in 19:09.98 to finish the team scoring.
Seniors Jeff Wachholz and Jeremiah Groff, sophomore Ty Swanson, and freshman Quinlan Rundquist also competed. Wachholz finished 100th in 19:17.64, and Swanson took 109th in 19:28.83. Groff was 119th in 19:40.38, and Rundquist finished 146th in 20:26.9. Osseo’s junior varsity team finished ninth with a 267, led by freshman Mikkyle Miller’s 17th-place finish (19:25.09). In the C race, eighth-grader Raleigh Rundquist was sixth on the boys side in 21:03.19.
Coming up
Osseo travels to Elk River Golf Club on Wednesday, Oct. 13, for the Northwest Suburban Conference meet. The boys race at 3:55 p.m.
