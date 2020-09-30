Cross country highlights Rockford fall sports week

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Not only did Rockford’s cross country runners continue to improve in last week’s meet at Watertown-Mayer, some newcomers to varsity stood out.
Rockford’s girls won another three-team meet with six finishers placing in the top 11. The Rockets scored 22 points in front of New London-Spicer 42 and Watertown-Mayer 71.
“The race was nice for the girls because we were able to try a different race strategy and evaluate its effectiveness,” said coach Jason Hester. “Our times were slowed some by tall grass on the course.”
Ninth-grader Elizabeth Smith had been leading the junior varsity team, but competed on varsity for the first time and finished seventh overall, fourth for Rockford.
Eighth-grader Hailey Jackson won the varsity event, followed by senior Ellie Sather (2), eighth-grader Ruby Gifford (4), Smith (7), junior Alix Gifford (8), junior Emma Sather (11), ninth-grader Haedyn Barkeim (12) and junior Natalie James (13).
Rockford’s junior varsity also continued to dominate by having the top four finishers and six of the top seven.
Leaders were Kennedy Torborg (1), Margaret Thompson (2), Lauryn Wittnebel (3) and Grace Feyen (4).
Rockford’s boys fielded a full team for the first time this season and performed well according to coach Hester. Tanner Michlitsch ran his first varsity race.
New London-Spicer had the top seven of eight varsity runners and the top nine finishers in the junior varsity event.
Senior Michael Nelson was ninth for Rockford. Next came Ty Kulavik (12), Tyler Beise (13) and Tristan Faber (14).
The teams run at Litchfield 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, in a meet that includes Annandale. The conference meet is Saturday, Oct. 10, at Collinwood Park in Cokato.
Soccer
Rockford’s soccer teams both were shut-out by Waconia in their only games last week. The boys lost 2-0 and girls fell 7-0.
The teams both play at Hutchinson Thursday, Oct 1 (girls at 5 and boys 7) and play at home against Orono, Tuesday, Oct. 6 (boys at 5 and girls 7).
Football
High school football has been given the green light to open the season this fall. Rockford will play at home against Maple Lake, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
Other 7 p.m. games are at Minnewaska Oct. 16, at Melrose Oct. 23, at home against Montevideo Oct. 30, at home against Pierz Nov. 6, and at Sauk Centre Nov. 11.
Volleyball
The first volleyball game is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at home against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. Rockford also is home against New London-Spicer, 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
Other home games are against Litchfield Oct. 20, Annandale Oct. 29, Dassel-Cokato Nov. 2, Watertown-Mayer Nov. 12, and Glencoe-Silver Lake Nov. 17.
