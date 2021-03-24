mg spt wres connor peterson

Maple Grove seventh-grader Connor Peterson celebrates his win over Wayzata freshman Luke Koenen at 113 pounds Wednesday, March 17, in the 5AAA individual wrestling section at St. Michael-Albertville. Peterson pinned Koenen in 5 minutes, 59 seconds to make state.

 (Sun Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Maple Grove wrestlers competed Wednesday, March 17, in the 5AAA individual wrestling section at St. Michael-Albertville.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments