Here is the wrap-up for awards during the winter sports season for Maple Grove:
Twelve Crimson boys hockey players were announced as All-Northwest Suburban Conference selections.
Both Mr. Hockey finalists, Henry Nelson and Kyle Kukkonen, received all-conference selections, along with Frank Brimsek award winner Jack Wieneke. Seven other seniors made it on the list: Jacob Hicks, Chris Kernan, Ethan Elias, Sam Jacobs, Cal Thomas, Grant Zick, and Ian Barbour, who got an honorable mention. Sophomore Landen Gunderson also got an all-conference nod, along with junior Josh Giuliani, who was also an honorable mention.
On the girls side, Lauren Stenslie was announced as a Minnesota Girls Hockey all-state selection. The Crimson senior forward will be off to the University of Saint Thomas next year to continue her hockey career.
Back on the hardwood, seniors Caden Boettcher and Morgan Moore, and junior Jon Haakenson were voted as boys basketball all-conference players. Sophomore Lincoln Palbicki and senior Terence Anthony-Larmouth were named honorable mentions.
Finally, Maple Grove senior Jordyn Lamker represented the school at the Minnesota girls basketball all-star game on Saturday. The St. Thomas commit will not play as she is still recovering from season-ending knee surgery in February.
