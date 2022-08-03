After going undefeated and winning the Sub-State 11 tournament, Maple Grove’s American Legion Post 172 baseball squad made a deep run at the state tournament in Burnsville last weekend but lost to Edina in the state quarterfinals to end their season.
Maple Grove entered the Sub-State tournament as the number one seed, but had a tough test in their opening round game against Big Lake July 20, narrowly beating the eighth seed 3-2.
Aiden McMahon recorded the win on the mound going five and two-thirds innings with no runs allowed on only two hits and seven strikeouts.
Nathan Schmidt recorded a team-high two runs batted in and Chayton Fischer added one RBI.
Then the Crimson played Anoka July 21 in another one-run affair. Tied 3-3 heading into extra innings, Fischer, who jammed his thumb sliding into home plate earlier in the game, ripped a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning to score McMahon and give Maple Grove a 4-3 win.
Tanner Albeck, Sam Kliber, and Brian O’Dwyer, whose suicide squeeze tied the game in the seventh, each recorded a run batted in. Kole Krier started for the Crimson and pitched seven innings, where he allowed only two earned runs while striking out 11 Tornadoes.
With two, one-run victories in their first two postseason games, the Crimson train was off and rolling and they continued with a 4-0 win over Andover in the semifinals July 23. Cayden Vokal delivered a go-ahead two-run hit in the fifth inning to give Maple Grove a 2-0 lead, followed by an RBI single from McMahon to make it 3-0. Vokal also added another RBI knock in the sixth, extending the lead to 4-0. Aiden Hansen pitched brilliantly all game, throwing a complete game shutout with only four hits and two walks allowed, and 12 strikeouts.
Beating Andover put Maple Grove in pole position to capture the Sub-State crown, needing to beat Elk River once out of two games in the championship July 24 to advance to the state tournament. Good thing for the Crimson, it only took one as they knocked out the Elks 7-3 to win the Sub-State tournament.
Midway through the contest, however, it looked as if Elk River had control of the game, leading 3-0 through four and a half innings.
The bottom of the fifth proved to be the defining act of the contest as the Crimson plated six in the frame to furiously retake control. RBI hits from O’Dwyer, Albeck, and McMahon tied the game at 3-3, followed by a two-run double from Fischer and RBI single from Kliber to push the Maple Grove lead to 6-3.
O’Dwyer added another RBI in the sixth to make it 7-3 and the score held the rest of the way. Michael Ross recorded the win on the mound, going five and two-thirds innings with three runs allowed and five strikeouts. Vann Olson also added two hits.
State Tournament
Maple Grove began the 2022 Minnesota American Legion baseball state tournament in Burnsville on their best roll of the season. After going 4-0 at Sub-State, the Crimson kept the momentum churning into state tournament pool play, where they beat Rochester 6-3 July 28.
Leading 2-0 heading into the fifth inning, Maple Grove once again put up a lopsided number of four runs in the fifth to take control of the game and they didn’t let go. McMahon threw a complete game on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and most importantly securing a victory.
After topping Rochester, Maple Grove played Rosemount later in the day in what would be a back-and-forth affair. The Crimson scored the first three runs, but the Irish came roaring back to grab a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Like they have done all spring and summer, Maple Grove never quit. Nathan Schmidt delivered a game-tying two-run double and Zane Vitense’s RBI single pushed the Crimson ahead 7-6. Rosemount, however, dug deep and scored one run in the top of the seventh when they needed to, but Maple Grove would have the last word. Albeck drilled a walk-off double to cap off a wild 8-7 win for the Crimson.
Maple Grove’s final pool play game against top-ranked Hopkins was thought of as possibly the toughest test coming into the tournament. But the Crimson weren’t intimidated one bit and the game reflected that mentality.
After Hopkins took a 3-1 lead in the first inning, Maple Grove blitzed the Flyers in a hurry. The Crimson scored eight runs in the top of the fourth to grab a 10-3 lead and added six more runs in the sixth.
Suddenly, the game, now 16-4 in favor of the Crimson, was a runaway and ended in the sixth inning at the same score via the 10-run mercy rule. Ross threw a complete game for Maple Grove.
By going 3-0 in pool play, Maple Grove secured their spot in the quarterfinals as the top team from their group. That meant a match up against Edina on July 30 to determine who will advance to the semifinals. For the first time in a while, the Crimson were outplayed the entire seven innings as the Hornets beat Maple Grove 4-1. Hansen started and went five and two-thirds innings, allowing two earned runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts.
Zach Petrie came in for relief and threw one and one-third frames of hitless ball with one strikeout. Vitense and Krier each recorded two hits and Albeck, McMahon, Fischer, and Schmidt all delivered one hit. Kliber scored the only run for Maple Grove on an error.
The Crimson ended the summer with an impressive 21-4 record.
Osseo
Osseo’s American Legion Post 172 Baseball team began the Sub-State 11 tournament July 20 as the defending state champions, which meant the Orioles, seeded fourth, had a giant target on their backs. And after suffering an opening-round loss to Anoka, Osseo had to battle through the loser’s bracket to keep their crown.
A win versus Big Lake on July 21 prolonged their season, but they ultimately fell to Elk River 9-4 July 22, concluding their season and putting an end to any hopes of repeating as sub-state or state champions.
Against Anoka, the fifth seed, the Tornadoes came out and punched Osseo in the mouth, scoring three runs in the first inning. The Orioles got one back in the bottom half of the frame but eventually tied it up in the fifth thanks to a two-run double from Matthew ‘Beek’ Kitzman.
Davis Wick stepped to the plate and hit a harmless fly ball to left field, which surprisingly was dropped and scored Kitzman to give Osseo a 4-3 lead. But Anoka responded right away with two runs of their own in the top of the sixth and they held on to beat the Orioles in the first round by a score of 5-4.
Now faced with elimination games the rest of the tournament, Osseo bounced back on July 21 by beating eighth-seeded Big Lake 12-5. But one day later, the dream of capturing back-to-back state titles came to an end with a 9-4 loss to Elk River.
