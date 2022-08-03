After going undefeated and winning the Sub-State 11 tournament, Maple Grove’s American Legion Post 172 baseball squad made a deep run at the state tournament in Burnsville last weekend but lost to Edina in the state quarterfinals to end their season.

Maple Grove entered the Sub-State tournament as the number one seed, but had a tough test in their opening round game against Big Lake July 20, narrowly beating the eighth seed 3-2.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments