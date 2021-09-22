After a 3-2 showing at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall the past weekend, Maple Grove volleyball resumed league play on Sept. 14 when they traveled to face Rogers. The Royals came into the match with a 7-2 record and while the Crimson had momentum from their last two straight-set wins in Marshall over two metro teams, they were humbled this night.
Rogers came out and started the match with a 25-14 opening-set win, followed by a closer 25-20 victory to go up two sets to none.
While the Crimson had a history in coming back down 0-2 earlier this season against St. Michael-Albertville, they couldn’t harness the magic against the Royals. Rogers finished the straight-sets victory with a 25-18 third-set score and improved to 8-2 on the season.
Then on Sept. 18, the Crimson competed in the Hopkins Royals Invitational, where they went 4-2 in six matches. Maple Grove opened with two dominant straight-sets victories over Robbinsdale Cooper (25-5, 25-13) and Spring Lake Park (25-12, 25-14), followed by two more wins against Hopkins (25-17, 19-25, 15-5) and Minneapolis Southwest (25-13, 25-13). However, they ended play with two, three-set losses versus familiar foe Rogers (25-23, 23-25, 11-15), and Blaine (25-18, 18-25, 11-15).
After the Invitational, the Crimson’s record stood at 10-6.
OSSEO
The Osseo Orioles volleyball squad continued their solid play as they went 3-3 this last week. Osseo began the week winning both its matches against Robbinsdale Cooper and Spring Lake Park, respectively. Cooper (2-5) battled Osseo tough on Sept. 13, but the Orioles showed their moxy by making crucial late-set plays, leading to a straight-set victory.
Osseo won the first set 25-23, then took the second 25-14, before narrowly escaping the third frame 25-22. Senior Alana Bauer led the team with nine kills, freshman Jordan Ondrey had 11 assists, and senior Alyssa Tovsen recorded 11 digs in a great all-around team effort.
Two days later, the Orioles traveled to face Spring Lake Park (0-5). Even though the Panthers were winless up to that point, they played with fervor and pushed Osseo to the brink. Spring Lake Park captured the first set decisively 25-13, but the Orioles responded with a gritty 26-24 second-set win.
Next Osseo took the third set 25-15, but the Panthers had a response, winning the fourth 25-12. In a sequence of back-and-forth lopsided set wins by both teams, the fifth and final set proved to be like the second, tightly contested. But it was the Orioles who made more plays and escaped with a 15-12 set win and a 3-2 match victory.
Freshman Audrey Kratochwill led the team with 16 kills, Ondrey recorded 26 assists, and Bauer had 18 digs.
Then starting on Sept. 18, the Orioles traveled down to Farmington to compete in the Farmington Invitational, where they went 1-3 in four matches. Osseo opened with a narrow two sets to one victory over Mahtomedi (13-25, 27-25, 16-14) but then dropped the last three matches to Mayer Lutheran in straight sets (25-13, 25-8), Farmington in three sets (15-25, 25-22, 10-15), and Faribault in two sets (10-25, 18-25).
After the Invitational, the Orioles record stood at 5-4.
