Maple Grove volleyball traveled to Centennial High School on Sept. 9 and just like they did against St. Michael-Albertville in the previous match, had to overcome an early deficit. The Cougars took the first set 25-19, but the Crimson showed their resilience by winning three straight sets 25-13, 25-23, and 25-17, en route to their third straight victory.
Sophomore Abigail Bulthuis led the team with 13 kills, sophomore Audrey Waterman had a team-high 22 assists, and junior Liesl Haugen paced the Crimson with 15 digs.
Over the weekend, the Crimson took part in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall, where they played five matches in two days against teams from around the state, including one from South Dakota. They began play on Sept. 10 with a 2-0 victory against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 25-14, 25-14, but then fell to Bloomington Jefferson in straight sets 25-20, 25-23, later in the day.
Then on Sept. 11, Maple Grove lost to Sioux Falls Roosevelt 25-18, 25-18, but followed that up with two straight-set victories over Benilde-St. Margaret’s (25-19, 25-18) and Lakeville South (26-24, 26-24), to improve to 6-3 on the season.
OSSEO
After a long layover between their first game of the season, Osseo volleyball kicked off the meat of their schedule with a home match against Roseville on Sept. 8. The Orioles entered the match coming off of a straight-sets win over Minneapolis Washburn on Aug. 31, but immediately found trouble with the Raiders.
Roseville jumped out to a quick 1-0 set lead thanks to a 25-9 thrashing in the opening frame, but the Orioles held tough and battled in the second set. With Roseville holding a narrow 20-19 lead, however, the visitors went on a late run to capture the set 25-21 and all the momentum that Osseo might have had.
The Raiders made quick work of the Orioles in the third set, winning 25-10 en route to a straight-sets victory. Freshman Jordan Ondrey led the Orioles with five kills, sophomore Clara Holden had a team-high six assists, and senior Alana Bauer registered 10 digs.
Next up for Osseo was a home match against Totino-Grace on Sept. 9 and it seemed 24 hours made all the difference for the Orioles. Osseo captured the first set 25-20 but fell 25-17 in the second and 25-23 in a tightly contested third set.
Even though they were down two sets to one, the Orioles never quit. They won the fourth set 25-16, setting up a decisive fifth set in which the home squad made just enough plays to come away with a 15-11 set win and a 3-2 victory. Bauer finished the match with a team-high 21 kills, Ondrey totaled 24 assists, and senior Alyssa Tovsen led the team with 19 digs.
