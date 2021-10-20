Maple Grove volleyball began their final week of regular season play with a road contest against Edina (10-9) on Oct. 12. The Hornets jumped out with two narrow set victories, and even though Maple Grove rebounded in the third set, Edina finished off the Crimson in four sets (25-23, 29-27, 23-25, 25-22).
Maple Grove senior Cara Cyr and freshman Marta Haugen each recorded a team-high 12 kills, sophomore Audrey Waterman notched 24 assists, and junior Liesl Haugen tallied 17 digs.
Then on Oct. 14, the Crimson hosted Blaine on Senior Night, the final conference match of the season, where they beat the Bengals in four sets (25-17, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14).
To wrap up the regular season, Maple Grove took part in the STMA Fall Classic, where they battled against some of the state’s best before postseason action. The Crimson started the weekend with two victories on Friday against Rocori (25-10, 25-16) and Canby (25-23, 25-20). Then on Saturday, they found more trouble, losing to St. Michael-Albertville (25-18, 25-22) and Southwest Christian (25-22, 25-15), but beat Elk River (25-9, 25-17).
Maple Grove ended the regular season with a record of 19-10. Section postseason play begins Oct. 26.
ORIOLES FALL TO BENGALS, COUGARS
The Osseo volleyball team began their final stretch of regular season play with a matchup at Blaine (18-3) on Oct. 12, where the Bengals swept the Orioles in straight sets 25-13, 25-11, 25-23.
Freshman Audrey Kratochwill led the team with six kills, freshman Jordan Ondrey recorded nine assists, and senior Alyssa Tovsen tallied nine digs.
Then on Oct. 14, Osseo hosted Centennial (11-8) and fell to the Cougars three sets to one (25-22, 25-11, 19-25, 25-12). Ondrey recorded a team-high 11 kills and nine assists, and senior Alana Bauer notched 14 digs.
The Orioles conclude their regular-season slate of games on Oct. 19 with a road match at Andover (15-12).
