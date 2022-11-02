Following their respective seasons full of challenges, triumphs, and difficult moments, third seed Maple Grove and sixth seed Osseo would meet on the court Oct. 25 for the opening round of the Section 5AAA volleyball tournament.
Both teams entered the game with 3-3 conference records, though Maple Grove had three times as many wins as Osseo at 18 when including non-conference play, and with every intention of leaving Maple Grove High School as the victors on Tuesday.
When Maple Grove and Osseo faced one another in the opening round of the 2021 section tournament, the Crimson came out on top, winning all three sets before losing 3-0 to Champlin Park in the semifinals.
History repeated itself Oct. 25 when Maple Grove beat Osseo 3-0 to advance to the semifinals. The Crimson would win the three-set matchup 25-9, 25-17, and 25-13, outscoring the Orioles 75 to 39.
Multiple players would show up big for the Crimson on the night, including Abigail Bulthuis, who continued a high-quality season with 10 kills against Osseo. Audrey Waterman and Riley Orrock both added seven kills each to pile on the points for Maple Grove. The win over Osseo gave Maple Grove a spot in the section semifinal against Champlin Park.
Champlin Park
It was a hard-fought, difficult section semifinal for the Crimson, who lost 3-1 to the Rebels. Champlin took the first set 25-10 before staging a wild comeback to win the second set 26-24.
The Crimson got back in it with a 25-22 third-set win, reflecting the quality they’ve shown all season, but Champlin Park would secure their spot in the final with a 25-18 fourth-set win.
That ended the season for Crimson volleyball, who concluded 2022 with a 3-3 conference record, a 19-12 overall record and a run to the section semifinals.
