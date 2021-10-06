A packed crowd filled the Osseo gymnasium on Sept. 28 as the Orioles (7-10) volleyball squad battled rival Maple Grove (11-7). With Osseo’s student section decked out in cowboy attire, the Orioles came out on the court with guns blazing, going toe-to-toe with the Crimson in the opening set.
However, with the score 21-20, Maple Grove made a late charge and captured the first set 25-21. From that point on, the Crimson, whose student section was also well-represented with Hawaiian gear, never looked back.
They won the second set 25-17 and then capped off the match with a 25-9 third set victory, improving to 12-7 on the season. Maple Grove sophomore Abigail Bulthuis and freshman Marta Haugen led the Crimson with nine kills, sophomore Audrey Waterman notched a team-high 17 assists, and junior Liesl Haugen recorded 10 digs.
On Sept. 30, the Orioles fell to the Rogers Royals (17-2) in straight sets (25-12, 25-12, 25-13). Then on Saturday, Osseo traveled to Blaine to compete in the Blaine Invitational, where the Orioles struggled and lost four matches, all in straight sets, to Faribault (25-18, 25-18), Rosemount (25-19, 25-17), Brainerd (25-14, 25-20), and Proctor (25-17, 25-22).
Also on Sept. 30, Maple Grove hosted Anoka (4-8) and like they did against the Orioles, took care of the Tornadoes in straight sets (25-11, 25-10, 25-6).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.