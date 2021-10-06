A packed crowd filled the Osseo gymnasium on Sept. 28 as the Orioles (7-10) volleyball squad battled rival Maple Grove (11-7). With Osseo’s student section decked out in cowboy attire, the Orioles came out on the court with guns blazing, going toe-to-toe with the Crimson in the opening set.

However, with the score 21-20, Maple Grove made a late charge and captured the first set 25-21. From that point on, the Crimson, whose student section was also well-represented with Hawaiian gear, never looked back.

They won the second set 25-17 and then capped off the match with a 25-9 third set victory, improving to 12-7 on the season. Maple Grove sophomore Abigail Bulthuis and freshman Marta Haugen led the Crimson with nine kills, sophomore Audrey Waterman notched a team-high 17 assists, and junior Liesl Haugen recorded 10 digs.

On Sept. 30, the Orioles fell to the Rogers Royals (17-2) in straight sets (25-12, 25-12, 25-13). Then on Saturday, Osseo traveled to Blaine to compete in the Blaine Invitational, where the Orioles struggled and lost four matches, all in straight sets, to Faribault (25-18, 25-18), Rosemount (25-19, 25-17), Brainerd (25-14, 25-20), and Proctor (25-17, 25-22).

Also on Sept. 30, Maple Grove hosted Anoka (4-8) and like they did against the Orioles, took care of the Tornadoes in straight sets (25-11, 25-10, 25-6).

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments