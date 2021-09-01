Maple Grove volleyball opened their season on Aug. 26 when they traveled south to face Wayzata. The Crimson, coming off a 13-1 season last year, began their 2021 campaign with a three-set defeat at the hands of the Trojans, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19.

Junior Maya Swiers, sophomore Abigail Bulthuis, and senior Cara Cyr led the team with five kills apiece. Sophomore Audrey Waterman led the team with 10 assists, and junior Liesl Haugen nabbed eight digs.

Then on Aug. 28, Maple Grove redeemed their season-opening defeat with a three-sets-to-one win over Eastview in the Breakdown Side Out Classic at Hopkins High School.

After dropping the opening set 25-18, the Crimson stormed back and took the final three frames in commanding fashion, 25-17, 25-19, and 25-17.

Cyr led the team with 13 kills, followed by Bulthuis with 12. Waterman paced the Crimson with 20 assists, and Haugen totaled 18 digs.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments