With fall sports just around the corner, Maple Grove’s VFW baseball team sought to keep summer alive when they competed in the state tournament in Austin from Aug. 12 through 15. The team’s trip down in southern Minnesota began with two wins, but two straight losses ended their state tournament hopes and Maple Grove left Austin with a fifth-place finish.
The Crimson, who finished the regular season 23-5, began the district playoffs as the number one seed but hit an immediate rough patch by losing their first-round contest. A team that started the season 17-1 now suddenly had to dig out of a deep hole just to stay alive.
While doubt could have crept in as to whether they could back to the winner’s bracket and compete for a district championship, head coach Scott Ross said the team continued to believe. “We have a pretty talented group,” Ross said of his roster that contains six kids who lettered on the varsity team last year. “We know we’re good enough to not be out of any game.”
Treating it as one game at a time, Maple Grove began moving up the ladder in the loser’s bracket. Before they knew it, the Crimson were back where they wanted to be: a date against Elk River in the District 7 championship.
While Maple Grove fell 13-3 in six innings, they did enough to qualify for the state tournament in Austin, fulfilling a goal the team set out to accomplish before the season began. For those who have been around the Maple Grove VFW baseball program long enough, the memories of 2013 may come swirling back, which is the last time the Crimson won the state championship. Ross, the first-year VFW coach replacing Darby Carlson, wants to replicate that success in this go-around.
“We want to carry on what had been done in the past from Coach Carlson in all those years,” Ross said. “Keep that tradition going and use this summer season to propel this group of kids to the upcoming next varsity season.”
Maple Grove opened the state tournament on Aug. 12 with a dominant 13-3 win over Stewartville. Michael Ross started and threw five solid innings for the Crimson, allowing only two earned runs and striking out six. Cal Fischer led the offense with a 2-4 effort at the plate and three RBIs. “It was a good team effort,” head coach Scott Ross said. “Good way to start the tournament.”
After taking down Stewartville, the Crimson squared off against Austin later in the day and it turned into the Cole Newell show. The incoming senior tossed a complete-game one-hitter and got much-needed offensive support late in the game. After leaving the bases loaded with nobody out in the fifth, Sam Kliber and Hunter Gerber each roped an RBI double to break the scoreless tie and help secure a 4-1 win. Newell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before allowing a leadoff single. “That game was dominated by Newell,” Ross said.
DAY TWO
By winning the first two games, the Crimson now stepped foot in the quarterfinals against Sartell on Aug. 13, but ultimately fell 13-3 to move into the loser’s bracket. Michael Ross led the team with two RBIs. Maple Grove then faced Grand Rapids later in the day, who had staved off elimination the past two games and kept the momentum rolling, beating the Crimson 4-3 to eliminate Maple Grove from the state tournament. Hunter Gerber took the mound for the Crimson and put forth an excellent start, throwing a complete game and allowing two earned runs.
The Thunderhawks jumped out to a 4-1 lead, thanks to a four-run second inning with two unearned runs, and held off a late Crimson rally to advance in the tournament, which they ended up winning thanks to seven consecutive elimination-game victories in three and a half days.
“It just wasn’t our day...We just couldn’t get that big hit,” Ross said. “They made more plays than we did. They didn’t make mistakes.” Maple Grove finished the season with a record of 25-7, finishing fifth place in the state tournament.
While they couldn’t get past Grand Rapids, Ross thinks that had they escaped their game versus the Thunderhawks, their fate may have been similar to the eventual champions. “If we would have won that game, we may have seen a similar run [to Grand Rapids],” Ross said.” “I think we were set up pretty well with pitching.”
WANTING MORE
A trip to the VFW state tournament signifies not only success in the present, but the potential for further success in the future. And with many of the boys on the VFW team set to play junior varsity or varsity baseball next year, this experience will be a building block for what is to come.
“I think it left a little sour taste in the kids’ mouths and will leave them wanting more,” Ross said. “For some of the kids who didn’t have varsity experience, I’m hoping they learned a lot...How to approach the game of baseball, how to be leaders on the team.”
Ross added that he is set to take over managerial duties of the American Legion baseball team next year from Pete Hess, who has been with the program for the last 14 years. While Ross doesn’t know if he will be the head coach, he knows this core group of players will keep the program in good hands.
“The team should have a real sense of accomplishment...it was a great season,” Ross said. “MG baseball is in a good position for the foreseeable future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.