Section playoffs have finally arrived for the 2021 fall season and the fourth-seeded Maple Grove girls tennis opened their postseason play with a home match against Orono in the second round of the Section 5AA tournament Oct. 6, sweeping the Spartans 7-0.
Senior Zoe Adkins (6-1, 6-0), freshman Maddie Larsen (6-4, 6-2), junior Gabi Parker (6-7, 7-5. 10-6), and freshman Charlotte Bakke (6-3, 6-1) each won their respective singles matches.
Seniors Neeru Uppala and Ally Kalinsky (6-2, 7-5), juniors Bethany Smith and Avery Spratt (6-1, 7-5), and seniors Sarah McGraw and Thien-Y Nguyen (6-1, 4-6, 6-1) captured wins in their doubles matches.
But the surprise of the week took place the morning of Oct. 11 at the Rogers Tennis Club, where, for the first time in program history, the Crimson took down the top-seeded Wayzata Trojans in the Section 5AA semifinals by a score of 5-2.
Adkins (6-1, 6-1) and seventh-grader Summer Ode (6-1, 6-3) captured singles victories, and Uppala and Kalinsky (6-2, 7-5), Larsen and Smith (6-0, 6-4), and McGraw and Spratt (6-4, 6-0) won their respective doubles matches.
Maple Grove will now face either Delano or Buffalo in the section championship on Thursday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m. at the Rogers Tennis Club.
OSSEO
The Osseo girls tennis team kicked off their postseason action with a first-round battle against Robbinsdale Cooper Oct. 4. The Orioles, seeded 10th in the Section 5AA bracket, exerted their dominance over the visiting 15th seeded Hawks, winning in a clean 7-0 sweep.
Senior Hana Johnson (6-0, 6-1), senior Abby Kettlewell (6-0, 6-0), junior Evelyn West (6-3, 6-4), and sophomore Maya Strommen (6-0, 6-0) each won their respective singles matches in straight sets.
Seniors Greta Lindsay and Kayley Moll (6-0, 6-0), juniors Zoe Smith and Tessa Strand (6-0, 6-0), and senior Lily Masteller and Valeria Cadena-Amortegui (6-0, 6-0) captured doubles victories without dropping a game.
Next up for the Orioles was a date with the seventh-seeded Buffalo Bison on Oct. 5. But the Bison proved to be too much for Osseo, beating the Orioles 7-0 and ending their season.
